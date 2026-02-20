DeFi Crypto Mutuum Finance Records 300% MUTM Growth With Over 19,000 Investors Since 2025

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As we move deeper into 2026, the spotlight has shifted toward new crypto projects that combine technical delivery with a transparent and rewarding entry model. One name that has consistently appeared at the center of this movement is Mutuum Finance (MUTM) .

While the broader market has seen periods of high volatility, this specific protocol has maintained a steady upward climb. This growth is not based on speculation alone, but on a clear set of milestones and a rapidly expanding community of supporters who are looking for the next big crypto shift in decentralized banking.

The Road to $20.6 Million

Mutuum Finance is building a professional, non-custodial hub for lending and borrowing on the Ethereum network. The project’s goal is to replace slow, traditional banking methods with fast, automated smart contracts. This vision has clearly resonated with the global market.

Since its initial introduction in early 2025, the project has successfully raised over $20.6 million in funding. This is a significant figure for a new crypto project, signaling that both retail and larger participants are moving capital into the ecosystem.

The scale of this project is best seen in its holder count. More than 19,000 individual investors have now secured their positions in the MUTM ecosystem. This broad distribution is a healthy sign for a decentralized protocol, as it prevents any single entity from having too much control. With a community of this size, the project has built a strong foundation of trust before it even reaches a major exchange listing.

Breaking Down the 300% Growth

The financial journey of the MUTM token has been a study in structured growth. The project began its distribution in the first quarter of 2025 with an initial price of just $0.01 per token. Since then, the presale has advanced through several planned stages, with each new phase bringing an incremental increase in value. Currently, the project is in Phase 7, and the token is priced at $0.04.

For the early participants who joined at the start, this represents a 300% increase in the value of their holdings. This steady climb is designed to reward those who support the project’s development milestones. As Phase 7 continues to fill, the opportunity to enter at this rate is narrowing.

The team has officially confirmed a launch price of $0.06, which means that even at the current stage, there is a clear gap between the presale price and the expected market debut value. Once Phase 7 concludes, the price is scheduled to step up again to $0.045 in Phase 8, creating a natural sense of momentum as the final stages approach.

Tokenomics and Supply Allocation

The economics of Mutuum Finance are built to support long-term stability and protocol health. The total supply of MUTM tokens is strictly capped at 4 billion. This fixed supply is important for a defi crypto because it prevents the inflation that often devalues other tokens. The team has allocated 45.5% of the total supply, roughly 1.82 billion tokens, specifically for the presale phases.

Recent reports show that over 845 million tokens have already been sold. This means that almost half of the entire early allocation has been claimed by the 19,000 holders. The remaining supply is being distributed at an accelerating rate as more people become aware of the protocol’s progress.

To make the process easy for everyone, the platform supports multiple MUTM payment methods. Users can join the presale using various cryptocurrencies like ETH or USDT, and the project also allows for direct card purchases, making it one of the most accessible new crypto opportunities available today.

Daily Rewards and Whale Activity

To maintain a high level of engagement, Mutuum Finance features a 24-hour leaderboard on its main dashboard. This system tracks the top contributors in every 24-hour window. The person who holds the top spot at the end of the day is rewarded with a $500 bonus in MUTM tokens. This has created a competitive environment that attracts "whales", large-scale investors who are often seen making purchases of $50,000 or even $100,000 to secure their ranking.

This activity is a strong indicator of market confidence. Large-scale buyers rarely enter a project unless they see a working product and a clear path to success. The daily competition for the bonus adds an extra layer of incentive while the community waits for the transition to the mainnet.

Technical Progress: V1 Protocol

The reason many investors consider MUTM a top crypto choice for 2026 is that the technology is already working. The V1 protocol is currently live on the Sepolia testnet, allowing users to interact with the core lending engine.

This includes testing the mtToken system, which issues interest-bearing receipts to liquidity providers. For example, if you deposit USDT into a pool, you receive mtUSDT, which grows in value as borrowers pay back their loans.

The testnet also features the Automated Liquidator Bot, a key safety tool that protects the pools by closing risky positions before they can affect the rest of the system. Currently, the testnet supports high-value assets like WBTC, LINK, USDT, and ETH. By seeing the tech in action, the 19,000 investors have a clear view of what they are supporting.

As Roadmap Phase 2 accelerates, the project is preparing for even bigger milestones, including an over-collateralized stablecoin and Layer-2 integration to keep fees low. With Phase 7 selling out and the technical risk decreasing every day, the window to join the next crypto breakout at a discount is closing.