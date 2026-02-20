QuoteNest Launches in the U.S. as a Quality-Led Acquisition Partner for Insurers





NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the U.S. insurance industry grapples with skyrocketing customer acquisition costs (CAC), carriers and agencies are under increasing pressure to find scalable and performance-driven growth channels. Rising acquisition costs, inconsistent lead quality and limited transparency in traditional models have made predictable growth harder to achieve. Against this backdrop, QuoteNest , a performance-led insurance distribution platform has launched in the United States, with a mission to become the most reliable B2B acquisition partner for insurers by prioritizing conversion-ready prospects over raw lead volumes.

QuoteNest enters the market as a specialised insurance distribution and performance platform built to deliver verified, conversion-ready prospects. With deep expertise in auto industry insurance and specialization in home, life and pet insurance, the company is designed to help insurers move beyond volume-led acquisition toward quality-driven growth. At the core of QuoteNest’s approach is a mission to be the most reliable acquisition partner for insurance providers, delivering prospects with the accuracy, scale and compliance the industry requires.

QuoteNest delivers verified, conversion-ready leads through a disciplined qualification framework that prioritises intent, accuracy and compliance at every step. The emphasis is on meaningful volume, where scale does not come at the cost of quality or compliance. The process begins with structured intake journeys that ask the right questions to capture meaningful consumer data and assess readiness to purchase. By aligning real-time consumer intent signals with insurer demand, the platform helps reduce acquisition waste and improve performance visibility across campaigns.

The company is founded and led by serial entrepreneur Amitt Sharma, who brings over 15 years of experience building and scaling digital and AdTech ventures, including Z1 Tech . His background in performance marketing and data-driven marketplaces, informs QuoteNest’s product architecture, data strategy and performance-led operating philosophy.

“For years, insurance acquisition has been a numbers game; more leads, more calls, more spend, but not necessarily more value. Insurers today need more than lead-generation sources, they need acquisition partners who are accountable for quality and outcomes. QuoteNest runs on a quality-led acquisition model, evaluating every consumer signal before it enters an insurance carrier’s funnel. We are working towards moving insurance acquisition away from guesswork and toward high-fidelity results”, said Amitt Sharma, Founder, QuoteNest.

As the U.S. insurance market continues its digital transformation, QuoteNest is positioned to become the essential infrastructure for carriers seeking a sustainable, transparent, and highly predictable path to growth.

QuoteNest is now available to insurance carriers, agencies and distribution partners across the United States with flexible engagement models. Businesses interested in exploring QuoteNest’s performance-led acquisition solutions can request a personalized demonstration at - hello@quotenest.net.

