SwissChain Holding SA Launches Tokenized Participation Certificates Under Swiss DLT Act

GENEVA, Switzerland, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SwissChain Holding SA , a Geneva-based holding company, announced that it has tokenized its participation certificates (“Bons de participation”) under Switzerland’s Distributed Ledger Technology Act (DLT Act / Lex DLT). The initiative applies a regulated digital framework to a long-standing Swiss corporate instrument, allowing ownership to be recorded and transferred on blockchain infrastructure while maintaining traditional shareholder protections.

Tokenized Participation Certificates Under Swiss Law

Participation certificates represent real corporate equity within SwissChain’s holding structure. When issued in tokenized form, they retain full legal enforceability under the DLT Act.

The difference lies in the infrastructure supporting them. Ownership can be verified with stronger auditability, enabling more transparent trails, more efficient transfer processes, and improved reliability in corporate recordkeeping. The legal essence of the certificates stays intact, while the digital format improves how they are administered.

Operational Infrastructure Supporting the Tokenized Model

SwissChain runs a network of specialized subsidiaries across digital finance. While individual subsidiaries are not disclosed, their activities span market-access infrastructure, licensed third-party custody, corporate treasury operations, and technology development.

This structure ensures that tokenized participation certificates are backed by functional, scalable operational capabilities. Rather than introducing a digital instrument without support systems, SwissChain pairs its tokenization initiative with the infrastructure required to manage it effectively in a regulated environment.

Digital Assets Treasury (DAT): Corporate Allocation to Bitcoin and Ethereum

SwissChain also highlighted its Digital Assets Treasury (DAT), an internal corporate treasury mechanism designed for long-term balance-sheet diversification. The DAT designates a measured share of net proceeds, which is kept below the 50% limit, toward Bitcoin and Ethereum as part of its long-term reserve strategy.

The DAT is not a fund, not an investment product, and not a trading operation. Its role is to strengthen company reserves through a structured diversification approach overseen by Swiss standards, demonstrating how digital assets can be incorporated responsibly into a corporate environment.

A Regulatory Environment Built for Institutional Confidence

The DLT Act provides Switzerland with one of the clearest legal foundations for issuing and maintaining equity in digital form. By operating within this framework, SwissChain is aligning its tokenized participation model with the country’s broader emphasis on digital-asset infrastructure and established corporate governance.

A representative for SwissChain noted that the company’s approach reflects Switzerland’s ongoing commitment to combining technological innovation with legal certainty.

About SwissChain Holding SA

SwissChain Holding SA is a Swiss holding company supervising a network of subsidiaries across digital-asset infrastructure. The group integrates tokenized participation structures and its Digital Assets Treasury (DAT to deliver a coordinated One-Stop Shop services supporting digital-asset participation.

