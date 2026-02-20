Kvika banki hf.: Transaction in relation to a share buy-back programme - buy back is completed

In week 8 Kvika banki hf. („Kvika“ or „the bank“) purchased 7,856,970 of its own shares at the purchase price ISK 141,953,748. See further details below:

Date Time No. of shares purchased Share price (rate) Purchase price 16.2.2026 10:40:00 1,000,000 17.83 17,825,000 17.2.2026 10:37:00 1,000,000 18.20 18,200,000 17.2.2026 14:00:41 1,000,000 18.25 18,250,000 17.2.2026 14:56:35 600,000 18.20 10,920,000 18.2.2026 09:58:45 1,000,000 18.10 18,100,000 18.2.2026 14:35:46 679,877 18.00 12,237,786 19.2.2026 12:47:55 1,000,000 18.00 18,000,000 19.2.2026 14:13:51 911,337 18.00 16,404,066 20.2.2026 12:49:34 665,756 18.05 12,016,896 Total 7,856,970 141,953,748

The trade is in accordance with Kvika‘s buyback programme, announced on 22 May 2025, based on the authorisation of a shareholders‘ meeting of Kvika held on 21 March 2024 and renewed at the Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2025. Share buybacks under the programme were paused as per an announcement on 07.07.2025 and restarted as per an announcement on 15.01.2026.

Kvika purchased a total of 139,956,970 shares under the buyback programme, which corresponds to 3.022% of issued shares in the company. The total purchase price was ISK 2,499,999,998. Post these transactions Kvika holds 274,367,380 of own shares which corresponds to 5.925% of issued shares.

Buyback under the programme was limited to a maximum total purchase price of ISK 2,500,000,000 and would not exceed 236,409,591 shares and is therefore completed.

The buyback programme was in effect from 22 May 2025 until Kvika‘s annual general meeting 2026. unless the maximum purchase price will be reached before that time.

The execution of the buy-back programme was in compliance with the Act on Public Limited Companies. No. 2/1995. In addition. the buy-back programme was implemented as provided for in the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council no. 596/2014 on market abuse as well as the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures. which supplements that Regulation.

Further information please contact Kvika‘s investor relations, ir@kvika.is.