VILNIUS, Lithuania, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTDUex, a leading pioneer positioned at the intersection of artificial intelligence and digital finance, today announced a comprehensive upgrade to its institutional-grade AI-powered crypto platform. Designed to address critical industry challenges such as liquidity fragmentation and strategy opacity, the BTDUex cryptocurrency exchange provides a comprehensive ecosystem for spot trading, futures, and advanced AI strategies.

Expertise and High-Performance Systems

As a leading AI-driven cryptocurrency exchange, BTDUex utilizes a microservices distributed architecture capable of handling over 50,000 orders per second with average latency under 1 millisecond. This system ensures 99.95% uptime, matching traditional financial institution standards.

Experience through AI COPY Multi-Strategy Matrix

The heart of the upgrade is the enhanced AI COPY Multi-Strategy Matrix, which simplifies complex markets into executable structures. These AI strategies include:

Multi-Market Arbitrage for cross-market coordination.

Hot-Button Driven momentum strategies.

Alpha Active Management for proactive investment returns.

Major-Asset Beta Tracking for following mainstream crypto trends.





The system uses deep reinforcement learning and multi-factor models to adapt to market conditions in real-time.

Spokesperson Perspective

Geoffrey, Official Spokesperson for BTDUex, stated:

"This upgrade marks BTDUex's evolution into a more advanced value-creating ecosystem. By deeply integrating AI technology, we transform complex markets into transparent opportunities for 'intelligent trading and symbiotic growth'. Our core vision is to democratize institutional-grade AI strategies, breaking down strategy opacity and ensuring every user experiences the true value of 'Trading as Utility'."

Authoritativeness and Trustworthiness

Operating in over 130 countries , BTDUex maintains a "user-first, secure and compliant" philosophy. The platform is regulated in major jurisdictions, including MSB registrations in the U.S., AUSTRAC in Australia, and VASP authorization in Lithuania. Security is guaranteed by triple audits from PeckShield, SlowMist, and Certik, alongside KPMG financial audits and a specialized insurance fund for user asset protection.

About BTDUex

BTDUex is a next-generation cryptocurrency exchange with over $1 billion in assets under management and a 93% user retention rate. Through its Global Partner Program, the platform creates a sustainable value network focused on shared ownership and future earnings.