Dubai, UAE, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto, the Ethereum based meme coin building a complete trading infrastructure for the meme economy, announced today that its presale has raised more than $7.272 million.



The timing matters here. XRP is staring down a potential 25% decline, and smart money isn't sitting around waiting for large caps to find a floor. It's rotating into earlier stage plays with real upside. Pepeto keeps pulling in capital for a reason. Working product demos. Dual audits from SolidProof and Coinsult. A confirmed Binance listing. And all of it still sitting at $0.000000184.



Pepeto Presale Gains Momentum as XRP Face Continued Selling Pressure

It's been a rough month for XRP. The token has dropped about 25% and trades near $1.39 now, a full 60% below where it peaked in July 2025 at $3.65. Look at the daily chart and the picture gets worse. Price is sitting below the 50, 100, and 200 day moving averages, which tells you the technical structure isn't just weak. It's falling apart. The 20 day moving average has crossed below the 50 day, a classic bearish signal.



Futures open interest in XRP has fallen to $2.46 billion, nearly half the $4.55 billion recorded in early January. Traders are scaling back bets, and analysts warn XRP could drop another 25% to $1.17 before any meaningful recovery begins.

The problem isn't unique to XRP. Bitcoin struggles near $68,000 while Ethereum fights to hold $2,000. But every downturn in crypto history has created the best entry windows for tokens that hadn't yet listed on major exchanges.

Pepeto announces $7.272M raised with three working product demos

The difference between Pepeto and most presale tokens is simple. Pepeto actually solves a problem. Ethereum's meme token ecosystem is fragmented. Tokens can't move easily across chains. There's no dedicated exchange for meme listings. And swapping between meme coins on Ethereum still means dealing with third party platforms that weren't built for this market.

Pepeto's answer is a three product ecosystem already in demo stage. PepetoSwap provides direct Ethereum based meme token trading. Pepeto Bridge connects meme tokens across chains that couldn't interact before. And Pepeto Exchange creates the first dedicated listing venue for meme coins with $PEPETO integrated into every transaction at the protocol level. All three products have working demos available today.

"Pepeto was designed to be the infrastructure layer that meme coins have always needed," said a Pepeto team representative. "We're not building hype around promises. The demos are live. The audits are complete. And the Binance listing is confirmed. What investors are buying into at $0.000000184 is a working ecosystem before the rest of the market discovers it."

The project was created by a cofounder of the original Pepe token. It carries dual independent audits from SolidProof and Coinsult. It charges zero transaction tax. And it has confirmed its upcoming Binance listing, the single highest conversion trigger in meme coin history.

To learn more and participate in the Pepeto presale, visit https://pepeto.io/





Why investors are calling Pepeto the best crypto to buy now

Consider the math. PEPE reached a $7 billion market cap powered entirely by memes with no products behind it. A 300x on Pepeto at the current presale price would place its market cap at roughly $2.1 billion, still far below what pure meme coins have achieved with no utility at all. Given that Pepeto ships three real products, the ceiling looks conservative.

On top of that, staking is live at 214% APY. Put $7,000 into the staking contract and you'll earn $14,980 in yearly yield. But that's just the holding bonus on top of what the price can do. If Pepeto hits a 300x after Binance, that $7,000 becomes $2.1 million. The yield is a nice extra. The thesis is structural demand from a working protocol at six zeros.

Over 70% of the presale allocation is already gone. Once it fills, this entry price disappears and will never come back.

To learn more and participate in the Pepeto presale, visit https://pepeto.io/



FAQs



Is Pepeto a better investment than XRP right now?

yes pepeto is the best crypto to buy at $0.000000184 with working demos, dual audits, and a confirmed Binance listing. The risk reward profile favors the earlier stage asset.



Can I test Pepeto's products before the presale ends?

Yes. Working demos of PepetoSwap, Pepeto Bridge, and Pepeto Exchange are accessible to presale participants today. Full platform launch is timed with the Binance listing.

What makes Pepeto different from other meme coins on Ethereum?

Most Ethereum meme coins offer nothing beyond a token and a community. Pepeto provides actual infrastructure: a swap, a cross chain bridge, and a dedicated meme coin exchange. That's the difference between a meme and a protocol.



