Renasant Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

TUPELO, Miss., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NYSE: RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-three cents ($0.23) per share to be paid March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2026.
ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:
Renasant Corporation is the parent of Renasant Bank, a 122-year-old financial services institution. Renasant has assets of approximately $26.8 billion and operates 283 banking, lending, mortgage and wealth management offices throughout the Southeast and offers factoring and asset-based lending on a nationwide basis. For more information, please visit www.renasantbank.com or Renasant’s IR site at www.renasant.com.
