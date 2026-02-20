NewswireJet Launches Startup Growth Package Combining Press Release Distribution and HARO Media Outreach

NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewswireJet, a press release distribution platform built for startups and digital-first brands, today announced the launch of its new Startup Growth Package, a bundled service that combines press release distribution with ongoing HARO (Help a Reporter Out) media outreach. The new offering is designed to help early-stage companies secure both published announcements and earned media placements as part of a structured visibility strategy.

The Startup Growth Package reflects a shift in how emerging companies approach public relations. While a single press release can support a product launch or company milestone, many founders are looking for more consistent exposure that extends beyond one announcement. By integrating distribution services with proactive journalist outreach, NewswireJet is formalizing a process that supports both publication and ongoing expert positioning.

“Startups don’t just need one announcement, they need momentum,” said David Quintero, CEO of NewswireJet. “We created this package to bridge the gap between distribution and earned media. It allows founders to publish their news while also responding to journalist requests and contributing expert insights within their industry.”

The Startup Growth Package includes press release review and formatting, distribution across NewswireJet’s media network, detailed publication reporting, and structured HARO query drafting. HARO outreach focuses on identifying relevant journalist opportunities and crafting responses aligned with a company’s expertise, product category, or industry focus.

The bundled structure provides startups with a defined workflow that connects announcement-driven visibility with media relationship building. This approach supports companies preparing for funding rounds, product launches, partnership announcements, or brand positioning initiatives.

“Press distribution shouldn’t operate in isolation,” Quintero added. “When companies combine announcements with consistent media outreach, they create a stronger foundation for long-term brand presence.”

The Startup Growth Package is available immediately to startups, SaaS companies, ecommerce brands, consultants, and agencies seeking a streamlined approach to digital PR. NewswireJet offers flexible service options without long-term contracts, allowing companies to align PR efforts with specific growth milestones.

About NewswireJet

NewswireJet is a US-based press release distribution platform serving startups, agencies, and digital-first brands. The company provides structured distribution services and media outreach support to help businesses publish announcements and connect with journalists. NewswireJet focuses on transparent pricing, straightforward processes, and practical PR solutions tailored to modern marketing teams.

