Washington, D.C., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Economist and former national security advisor Jim Rickards has been recognized by his publisher for his long-standing record of forecasting major political, financial, and macroeconomic turning points—many of which later unfolded as predicted.

The recognition follows his latest national presentation examining a new structural economic shift tied to U.S. policy, industrial strategy, and long-term financial direction.

Paradigm Press cited Rickards’ forecasting history as a central reason for the designation.

Forecasting Grounded in National Policy and Intelligence Experience

Rickards’ work draws from a career spanning nearly five decades across capital markets, law, national security advisory work, and global finance.

He has served in advisory roles connected to the CIA, Pentagon, and White House, contributing to policy discussions involving financial risk, crisis preparedness, and economic strategy.

Research materials describe his career as placing him inside “the innermost circles of the U.S. government and banking,” where he participated in discussions tied to major financial and geopolitical developments.

This experience has shaped his reputation as a forecaster of large-scale economic and policy shifts.

Documented Forecast Record

Across multiple decades, Rickards has publicly outlined forecasts tied to major turning points in markets and national policy.

Among the calls cited in the publisher’s recognition:

2008 Financial Crisis Warning

Rickards warned of a renewed panic phase in 2008 months before the collapse intensified and global markets unraveled.

2016 Presidential Election Outcome

He publicly predicted Donald Trump’s victory ahead of election night, when mainstream polling heavily favored the opposing outcome.

Pandemic-Driven Market Shock

In early 2020, he warned readers that a global health crisis could trigger a rapid market decline weeks before the fastest crash in modern history.

2024 Electoral Map Projection

He forecast the electoral path that would deliver Trump’s victory, including state outcomes and electoral vote totals.

Precious Metals and Hard-Asset Surge

He outlined a coming boom in gold, silver, and natural resources tied to geopolitical pressure and industrial policy before record gains in the sector.

Publisher materials note that these calls form the basis of Rickards’ reputation for identifying structural shifts before they become widely recognized.

Paradigm Press Platform and Reader Confidence

Rickards’ research is published through Paradigm Press, a financial publishing organization focused on macroeconomic analysis, policy interpretation, and long-range structural trends.

The company maintains a 4.8-star Google rating across more than 1,900 public reviews, reflecting sustained engagement and trust among readers.

Rickards’ work is a cornerstone of the publisher’s research platform.

Latest Presentation Expands Forecasting Thesis

Rickards’ most recent national presentation builds on his forecasting record by examining a new policy-driven economic development he believes could reshape financial direction in the coming years.

The briefing outlines:

structural shifts in U.S. industrial policy

government involvement in strategic resources

monetary policy inflection points

long-term financial positioning tied to national priorities

The presentation is positioned as the next phase in Rickards’ analysis of large-scale structural change.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is an economist, attorney, and author specializing in financial strategy, monetary systems, and geopolitical risk. Over his career he has worked with major financial institutions and served in advisory roles connected to the CIA, Pentagon, and White House.

About Paradigm Press

Paradigm Press is an independent publishing organization producing research, newsletters, and educational commentary focused on financial strategy, geopolitics, and global market developments.

Its platform emphasizes long-form analysis designed to help readers interpret structural forces shaping national and financial direction. The company maintains a 4.8-star rating on Google across more than 1,900 reviews.