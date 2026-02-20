United States Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 1,135 Existing Colocation Data Centers, 491 Upcoming Colocation Data Centers, and 312 Major Operators/investors

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over 670+ upcoming colocation and hyperscale self-built data center projects in the United States are expected to add over 129+?GW of capacity, with several facilities still in the announced or planned stages awaiting grid connections.

Virginia, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Illinois, Nevada, Georgia and Ohio together account for over 70% of the upcoming capacity in the market.

Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google are expanding their data center campuses across the United States to support the rising demand for AI workloads, while crypto miners are entering the market by developing HPC data centers to capture market share. Aligned Data Centers, COPT Data Center Solutions, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT, QTS Realty Trust, and Switch rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across the United States.

Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Oregon, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Minnesota are attracting investments exceeding a billion dollars in each of these states.

Key Market Highlights



This database (Excel) product covers USA's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:

Detailed Analysis of 1,135 existing colocation data centers

Detailed Analysis of 491 upcoming colocation data centers

Locations covered: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming

Existing white-floor space (square feet)

Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)

Current IT load capacity (As of December 2025)

Future capacity additions (2025-2038)

EXISTING DATA CENTERS (1,135 Facilities)

Market Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Facility Address

Operator/Owner Name

Data Center Name i.e., (AT1 or LAS1)

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack Capacity

Year of Operations

Design Standards (Tier I - IV)

Power/Cooling Redundancy

UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (491 FACILITIES)

Investment Snapshot

Location (Region/Country/City)

Investor Name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)

General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)

Announcement Year

Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)

Active or Expected Year of Opening

TARGET AUDIENCE

Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center Construction Contractors

Data center Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms

Corporate and Governments Agencies

Key Topics Covered:



1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing



