United States Colocation Data Center Portfolio Report 2026: Detailed Analysis of 1,135 Existing Colocation Data Centers, 491 Upcoming Colocation Data Centers, and 312 Major Operators/investors

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Over 670+ upcoming colocation and hyperscale self-built data center projects in the United States are expected to add over 129+?GW of capacity, with several facilities still in the announced or planned stages awaiting grid connections.
Virginia, Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Illinois, Nevada, Georgia and Ohio together account for over 70% of the upcoming capacity in the market.
Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, and Google are expanding their data center campuses across the United States to support the rising demand for AI workloads, while crypto miners are entering the market by developing HPC data centers to capture market share. Aligned Data Centers, COPT Data Center Solutions, CyrusOne, Digital Realty, Equinix, NTT, QTS Realty Trust, and Switch rank among the leading data center operators by capacity across the United States.
Colorado, Indiana, Louisiana, Oregon, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Missouri, and Minnesota are attracting investments exceeding a billion dollars in each of these states.
Key Market Highlights
This database (Excel) product covers USA's data center market portfolio, which provides the following information on colocation data centers:
- Detailed Analysis of 1,135 existing colocation data centers
- Detailed Analysis of 491 upcoming colocation data centers
- Locations covered: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming
- Existing white-floor space (square feet)
- Upcoming white-floor space (square feet)
- Current IT load capacity (As of December 2025)
- Future capacity additions (2025-2038)
EXISTING DATA CENTERS (1,135 Facilities)
- Market Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Facility Address
- Operator/Owner Name
- Data Center Name i.e., (AT1 or LAS1)
- Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
- Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Rack Capacity
- Year of Operations
- Design Standards (Tier I - IV)
- Power/Cooling Redundancy
UPCOMING DATA CENTERS (491 FACILITIES)
- Investment Snapshot
- Location (Region/Country/City)
- Investor Name
- Area (White-Floor Area)
- Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
- Investment ($ Million)
- Electrical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- Mechanical Infrastructure Investment ($ Million)
- General Construction Services Investment ($ Million)
- Announcement Year
- Project Status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
- Active or Expected Year of Opening
TARGET AUDIENCE
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
- Data center Construction Contractors
- Data center Infrastructure Providers
- New Entrants
- Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms
- Corporate and Governments Agencies
Key Topics Covered:
1. About the Database
2. Scope & Assumptions
3. Definitions
4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility
5. Existing Data Center Database
6. Upcoming Data Center Facility
7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)
8. Colocation Pricing
Major Operators/investors Covered in This U.S. Data Center Market
- 123.Net
- 1623 Farnam
- 24Shells
- 365 Data Centers
- 5C Data Centers
- 910Telecom
- A5
- Accelerated Data Works
- Access US
- ACS Group
- Ada Infrastructure
- Aligned Data Centers
- American Tower
- Amnet Systems
- AMP Capital
- Anthropic
- Aphorio Carter
- Applied Digital
- APR Energy
- Archer Group
- Ardent Data Centers
- Arizona Land Consulting (ALC)
- Ark Data Centers
- Ascent
- ATI Solutions
- Atlas Agro
- Atlas Capital Group
- Atlas Compute
- Atlas Development LLC
- Aurum Capital Ventures
- AVAIO Digital
- Beale Infrastructure
- Belltown Power
- Beltline Energy
- bigbyte.cc
- Bitfarms
- BlackChamber Group
- Bluebird Network
- Bluehill Data Services
- BluSky AI
- Bolingbroke Technology Center
- Byrd Farms LLC
- C Spire
- Caro.net
- Carrier One
- Cascade Divide
- Cawley Partners
- Centeris Data Centers
- Centersquare
- Centra
- CentriLogic
- Chirisa
- Cielo Digital Infrastructure
- Cirrus Data Services
- CISP
- CleanArc Data Centers
- Cloud South
- Cloudburst Data Centers
- CloudHQ
- Cloudsmart
- Cloverleaf Infrastructure
- Cogent Communications
- Colocation Northwest
- ColoCrossing
- Cologix
- Colohouse
- Colostore
- Colovore
- Compass Datacenters
- Consolidated Communications
- COPT Data Center Solutions
- CoreSite
- CoreWeave
- Corscale Data Centers
- Crane Data Centers
- CRG
- Critical Data House
- Crusoe
- CyrusOne
- Dakota Carrier
- DartPoints
- DaSTOR
- Data Center West
- Data Core Innovations
- Data Foundry
- Data Holdings
- Data Shelter
- DataBank
- DataBridge Sites
- DataSite
- DataVerge
- DC BLOX
- DCX
- Deep Edge Realty
- Deep Green
- Degas
- DigiCo Infrastructure REIT
- Digital Fortress
- Digital Realty
- Diode Ventures
- DRFortress
- Earthnet
- EchoStar
- ECL
- Edge Centers
- EdgeConneX
- EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure
- Edged Energy
- EIP
- Element Critical
- Energy Transfer
- Enseva
- EQT Infrastructure
- Equinix
- Evocative
- Expedient
- Fermi America
- FiberHub
- Fibernet
- Fibertown
- Fifteen Fortyseven Critical Systems Realty
- Flexential
- Fogo Data Centers
- Form8tion Data Centers
- Fortress Data Centers
- Geronimo Power
- GigaLand LLC
- Global IP Networks
- Goodman
- H5 Data Centers
- HDR Engineering
- HighBrook
- Hivelocity
- Hobart Devco
- Homer City Development
- HostDime
- HostRocket
- HoustonBunker
- Hudson Interxchange
- Hurricane Electric
- Hut 8
- HW Technology Park Development
- HydraVault
- Hyperscale Data
- iConnect
- ImpactData
- INAP
- InfoQuest Technologies
- Inoc
- IpHouse
- IREN (Iris Energy)
- Iron Mountain
- J5 LLC
- Jet.AI
- JK Land Holdings
- JLL
- Joe's Datacenter
- Karis Critical
- KDC
- Lambda
- Legacy Investing
- Lifeline Data Centers
- LightEdge Solutions
- Lincoln Property Company
- Lincoln Rackhouse
- Liquid Web
- Logistic Land Investments
- Logistix
- LOGIX Fiber Networks
- Long Island Interconnect
- Longhorn Property Management
- Lumen Technologies
- Mainstream Technologies
- ManagedWay
- Markley Group
- MDC Data Centers
- Menlo Digital
- Metro Edge Development Partners
- Metrobloks
- Midco
- Montana Property Group
- Monticello Tech
- Nabiax
- NaviSite
- Nebius
- NEP Real Estate
- Netrality Data Centers
- Netrepid
- Netsonic
- New Era Energy & Digital
- New Jersey Fibre Exchange
- Nexcess
- Nexeon Technologies
- NJFX
- Northern Data Group
- NorthPoint Development
- Novva Data Centers
- NTT DATA
- Oasis Digital Properties
- Omnis Network
- OneNeck IT Solutions
- OpenAI
- OpenColo
- Oppidan
- Osogrande
- Otava
- Overwatch Capital
- Panattoni
- Penzance
- Peterson
- PG&E
- phoenixNAP
- Pine Line Inc
- PointOne Data Centers
- Potentia Data Center
- Power Infrastructure Partners
- PowerHouse Data Centers
- Prime Data Centers
- Project Apollo
- Project West WHP - GA LLC
- Prologis
- Prometheus Hyperscale
- Prov.net
- Province Group
- PS Lightwave
- Psychz Networks
- QTS Realty Trust
- Quasar Datacenters
- Rack 59
- Rackspace Technology
- RadiusDC
- Real Estate Pursuits
- Red Post Energy Group
- Red Rock Telecommunications
- Red Wolf DCD Properties
- Related Digital
- Rocklocker
- Rowan Digital Infrastructure
- Ryan Companies
- Sabey Data Centers
- Sailfish
- Savion
- SBA Edge
- ScaleMatrix
- Scannell Properties
- Scott Data Centers
- SDC Capital Partners
- Security Land and Development
- Segra
- Sentinel Data Centers
- Sequitor Edge
- ServerFarm
- Servpac
- ShatterIt
- Sierra Data Centers
- Simple Helix
- Sirius Computer Solutions
- SitebData
- Skybox Datacenters
- Soluna
- Southeast Property Holdings
- STACK Infrastructure
- Stafford Associates
- Starwood
- Stream Data Centers
- Subtac
- Sungard Availability Services
- Surge Development
- Switch
- Synergy Fiber
- T5 Data Centers
- TA Realty
- Taurus DC SPE
- TECfusions
- Tech Vault
- TekLinks
- Telehouse
- Telesystem
- TenHats
- TeraWulf
- Terra Nexus Ventures
- Teton Digital
- Texas Critical Data Centers
- TierPoint
- TPC Data Centers
- Tract
- Trammell Crow Company
- TRG Data Center
- Tri-Rivers
- TulsaConnect
- TurnKey Internet
- Twin Palms Capital Group
- US Data Centers
- USNX
- ValorC3 Data Centers
- Vantage Data Centers
- Vaultas
- VENYU
- Verdantas
- Verizon
- Vinakom
- Vineyard Data Center
- Volico Data Centers
- Webb Data Center
- Western Hospitality Partners
- White Label IT Solutions
- White Rose Partners
- WhiteFibre
- WowRack
- XMission
- Yondr
- Zenith Volts Corp
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x0uobs
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.