ESET’s Ryan Grant Named a 2026 CRN Channel Chief

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that CRN®—a brand of The Channel Company—has selected Ryan Grant, Country Manager, U.S. and Canada, for inclusion on the prestigious 2026 CRN® Channel Chiefs list. This annual recognition celebrates IT vendor and distribution executives who are shaping channel strategy and driving innovation and partnership across the industry. 2026 marks the fourth consecutive year Grant has been named a CRN Channel Chief.

“Leaders recognized as CRN Channel Chiefs this year have demonstrated unwavering commitment to their partners and the broader IT channel. Their vision, passion and drive for innovation continue to shape the future of our industry. We are proud to celebrate their achievements and the positive impact they make every day,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content, Executive Editor, CRN.

Grant was promoted to Country Manager, U.S. and Canada in 2025. Since joining ESET in 2021, he has been instrumental in transforming the company’s channel business and brand awareness with end users – most recently serving as Vice President of Sales and Marketing. In these roles, Grant has played a central role in advancing the company’s channel-first approach, expanding partner enablement and strengthening ESET’s presence across the North American channel ecosystem. As part of this work, he has unified ESET’s U.S. and Canada sales and marketing teams, including enterprise, distribution, managed service provider (MSP), national service provider (NSP), value-added reseller (VAR), and retail segments.

“I’m honored to once again be recognized by CRN alongside so many leaders who are passionate about the channel,” said Grant. “ESET is, at its core, a channel-first organization. As cyber threats grow more advanced and security environments become more complex, our focus remains on empowering partners with the capabilities and personalized support they need to expand their services, differentiate their offerings, stay compliant with new regulations, and address cyber insurance requirements.”

ESET has continued to invest heavily in channel marketing, co-marketing programs and partner-driven go-to-market initiatives. Recent highlights include the launch of ESET MDR for MSPs, which addresses the cybersecurity skills gap by enabling MSPs to function as managed security service providers for their clients, and continued momentum in the cyber risk insurance market through strategic partnerships. Additional investments focused on expanding partner training and enablement to support XDR management and managed SOC services as demand for outsourced security continues to grow.

“As cyber threats grow more sophisticated, complexity has become the enemy of effective security,” Grant added. “Clients are looking for AI-driven protection across endpoint, identity, cloud, data, and OT environments, while partners need platforms that simplify security operations without compromising protection. Our focus is on giving partners the unified visibility, faster investigation speed, and quality of managed services they need to deliver measurable value.”

CRN’s 2026 Channel Chiefs list is featured at CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

To learn more about ESET’s partner program, visit https://www.eset.com/us/partnernow/

About ESET

ESET® provides cutting-edge cybersecurity to prevent attacks before they happen. By combining the power of AI and human expertise, ESET stays ahead of emerging global cyberthreats, both known and unknown—securing businesses, critical infrastructure, and individuals. Whether it’s endpoint, cloud, or mobile protection, our AI-native, cloud-first solutions and services remain highly effective and easy to use. ESET technology includes robust detection and response, ultra-secure encryption, and multifactor authentication. With 24/7 real-time defense and strong local support, we keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. The ever-evolving digital landscape demands a progressive approach to security: ESET is committed to world-class research and powerful threat intelligence, backed by R&D centers and a strong global partner network. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow our social media, podcasts, and blogs.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world’s top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.

© 2026 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

