Dubai, UAE, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media87, an AI-driven digital marketing agency in Dubai, has been officially recognized as the Top Digital Marketing Agency of 2026 and one of the most trusted Local SEO experts in Dubai, according to leading platforms including TripleAReview, GetProLinks and Enrichest. The recognition underscores Media87’s excellence in data-driven marketing strategies, AI-powered automation, and measurable growth delivery for clients.

An award-winning digital marketing agency in Dubai focused on AI-powered content and performance strategy.

The agency’s founder, Muddaser Altaf, a published author and technology influencer, has been a vocal advocate for integrating artificial intelligence into scalable, automated marketing strategies. Under his leadership, Media87 has developed a reputation for transforming how brands approach customer engagement and growth through performance-driven tools, content systems, and AI innovation.

With a portfolio spanning global and local clients, Media87 is known for helping businesses boost visibility and ROI through customized solutions. The agency’s strategic focus includes high-performance social media ads, chatbot automation, and search engine optimization, all tailored to meet the evolving digital landscape.

Industry Recognition and Editorial Endorsements

Further strengthening its industry recognition, TripleAReview, a leading digital agency review platform, ranked Media87 as the #1 Digital Marketing Agency in Dubai for 2026, highlighting its performance-driven systems and AI-powered growth framework.

“Media87 leads Dubai’s digital marketing landscape in 2026 with its AI-powered systems, revenue-focused strategy, and performance-driven frameworks that turn marketing investment into measurable, scalable growth.”

Additionally, GetProLinks recognized Media87 as the Best AI-Driven Marketing Agency in Dubai, emphasizing its innovative integration of artificial intelligence, automation, and full-funnel marketing strategy.

“Media87 sets the benchmark for AI-powered marketing in Dubai by blending data intelligence, full-funnel strategy, and ROI-focused execution to help brands scale with precision and sustainable impact.”

AI-Powered Innovation Driving Measurable Growth

One of the flagship offerings credited with this recognition is the agency’s automation toolkit, designed to elevate search rankings, customer support, and conversion rates. Media87’s latest releases — LocalZen, a service managing online reputation and local SEO rankings, and Chatzen, an AI chatbot solution that responds to customer inquiries 24/7 and can book appointments in real time — represent a significant leap in the integration of AI with everyday marketing operations. These innovations have positioned Media87 not just as a content marketing agency Dubai businesses rely on, but also as a benchmark for AI-led transformation in the industry.

Media87 also helps businesses automate onboarding and lead engagement with industry-customized AI chatbots through its Chatzen platform. Trained on client-specific workflows, FAQs, and industry context, these intelligent chatbots engage visitors 24/7, qualify leads, answer product or service queries, and route high-value prospects into the right sales funnel. Integrated with websites, social channels, and CRM systems, Media87’s chat automation ensures seamless customer interactions while freeing up internal teams to focus on complex tasks.

“Media87 was founded on the belief that technology and creativity can work hand-in-hand to drive measurable business results,” said Muddaser Altaf, founder of Media87. “Recognition from respected platforms validates the direction we’ve taken in helping businesses navigate a highly automated, competitive digital ecosystem.”

A standout in the firm’s strategy has been the seamless blend of AI-powered execution with tailored customer experiences. From AI content generation to automated ad optimization and chatbot deployment, Media87’s approach has helped clients unlock faster growth and reduce manual overhead. The agency has also been recognized for its expertise in ad performance, earning a reputation as one of the top ads management experts in Dubai by leveraging real-time data and machine learning to maximize return on ad spend.

The recognition follows a year of rapid growth and notable digital campaigns, as well as a growing global audience on social media — over one million followers across platforms — where Altaf shares insights on the future of AI in marketing, automation tools, and content innovation.

By integrating strategic clarity with AI technologies, Media87 continues to reshape how small to mid-sized enterprises compete in digital markets. Its approach to AI chatbots, local SEO, and content systems places it among the top-tier AI content creators in Dubai, offering a practical roadmap for businesses seeking to scale without compromising quality or personalization.

“Automation is no longer a luxury — it’s a necessity,” Altaf added. “Whether it’s responding to a customer query at 2 a.m. or maintaining top visibility on Google Maps, our tools are built to help businesses be more agile, accessible, and impactful.”

As digital competition intensifies, Media87 is investing further into AI-driven marketing strategies, data modeling, and creative systems that drive results at scale. The agency is currently developing new tools that merge predictive analytics with storytelling to power the next generation of performance marketing.

A team known among ads management experts in Dubai for delivering scalable automation and lead-generation tools.

About Media87

Media87 is a technology-first digital marketing and automation agency specializing in AI-powered solutions for performance marketing, content strategy, and customer experience. The agency works with clients globally, helping them scale with custom automation tools, data-led advertising, and creative digital execution.

