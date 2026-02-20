Multi Ways Holdings Secures Two New JTC Industrial Spaces Totaling Approximately 6,453 Square Meters in Singapore

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multi Ways Holdings Limited (“Multi Ways,” the “Company” or the “Issuer”) (NYSE American: MWG), a leading supplier of a wide range of heavy construction equipment for sales and rental in Singapore and the surrounding region, today announced that it has secured two new industrial spaces from JTC Corporation (“JTC”), significantly expanding the Company’s operational capacity to meet increasing demand for heavy construction equipment across Singapore and the broader region.

Under the new lease agreements with JTC, Multi Ways has secured two strategic premises totaling approximately 6,453 square meters (69,460 square feet), comprising a 3,450-square-meter facility under a three-year lease and a 3,003-square-meter space under a one-year lease. These additional facilities will significantly strengthen the Company’s yard and storage capabilities, enabling it to efficiently accommodate its expanding inventory of heavy construction equipment, including bulldozers, excavators, cranes, wheel loaders, and other specialized machinery.

The acquisition of these additional spaces is a strategic initiative to strengthen the Company’s infrastructure and support its expanding operations. The three-year lease provides a stable, long-term operational base, while the one-year lease offers additional flexibility to accommodate near-term project-driven demand. Together, these spaces will enhance Multi Ways’ ability to efficiently stage, refurbish, and deploy equipment to customers across the infrastructure, building construction, mining, offshore and marine, and oil and gas industries.

Mr. James Lim, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Multi Ways, commented: “We are pleased to announce the lease of two new JTC spaces, which represent an important step in expanding our operational footprint in Singapore. As demand for heavy construction equipment continues to grow – driven by major infrastructure projects and ongoing development activity across the region – it is essential that we have the physical capacity to support our customers effectively. These new facilities will allow us to manage our expanding equipment inventory better, improve turnaround times, and position the Company for sustained growth in the periods ahead.”

Mr. Lim continued: “Singapore’s construction and infrastructure sectors remain robust, and we are seeing strong demand signals from both the public and private sectors. By proactively securing additional space, we are investing in the foundation necessary to capture these opportunities and deliver value for our shareholders.”

