WePlay Studios and Global Gaming League Announce Partnership to Host League Competitions in California

Inglewood, CA | Las Vegas , Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WePlay Studios, the content production company, today announced a new partnership with the Global Gaming League (GGL), the innovative competitive gaming league redefining live video game entertainment. As part of the agreement, Global Gaming League competitions will be hosted at WePlay’s arena in Inglewood, California, establishing a home in the entertainment industry’s region for GGL’s fast-growing platform at the intersection of gaming, music, fashion, celebrity, and culture.

The partnership brings together two organizations with a shared focus on elevating competitive gaming through live experiences, premium production, and community-driven participation. The first GGL event at WePlay Studios will take place on February 25th when comedy legend Howie Mandel’s Howie Do It gaming team faces the team of podcast phenoms Gillie & Wallo267’s Million Dollaz gaming team. (The event will stream on GGL's YouTube channel on March 9th). The winner will go on to face NE-YO and his GNTLMNS gaming team at the GGL SZN Zero championship match in April.

“The Global Gaming League was built to bring gaming into the mainstream as a live, social, and cultural experience,” said Clinton Sparks, Founder and CEO of the Global Gaming League. “Partnering with WePlay Studios and bringing our competitions to their California arena puts us at the center of entertainment, gaming, and creator culture. This is exactly the kind of venue and market that allows GGL to grow the league, the teams, and the fan experience in a meaningful way.”

WePlay Studios has become the premiere hub for events, live performances, and creator-led experiences. Purpose-built for competitive play and broadcast-quality production, the venue offers professional-grade gaming stations, large-scale viewing screens, and flexible layouts designed to support both live audiences and digital distribution.

“Since WePlay Studios entered the international entertainment market, our team has worked hard to show our expertise and earn the trust of local players,” said Maksym Bilonogov, chief visionary officer and executive producer at WePlay Studios. “It’s amazing to see how far we’ve come. We’ve pleasantly surprised our partners with our experience and knowledge, and also made them fall in love with the world where it all began for us – gaming. Over the years, we've launched our own IP at the intersection of gaming and sports, served as a production partner for a game show featuring world-renowned football stars, and worked with top gamers and streamers. Now, we’re starting a new chapter with GGL. I’m excited about what our team is creating for them. We’ll do our best to make sure our joint episodes leave a lasting impression on the audience.”

The Global Gaming League is known for its celebrity team-owned competitive format, bringing together professional gamers, creators, athletes, and entertainers in a league designed for both live audiences and online viewers.

“California is one of the most important markets in the world for gaming and entertainment,” Sparks added. “WePlay Studios provides the infrastructure and energy we need to deliver unforgettable live events while continuing to build a league that’s accessible, inclusive, and fun to watch.”

Under the partnership, WePlay Studios will host Global Gaming League competitions throughout the season, with plans for ticketed live events, creator participation, and integrated content production. Both organizations emphasized that the collaboration is designed for long-term growth, with future opportunities to expand programming, introduce new competitive formats, and deepen engagement with fans and partners.

Additional details regarding event schedules, participating teams, and ticket availability will be announced in the coming months.

About WePlay Studios

WePlay Studios is a content-driven production company dedicated to creating unparalleled viewer experiences. Through creative solutions encompassing broadcasting, augmented reality, and visual effects, the team creates entertaining shows and gaming competitions that deliver unparalleled experiences both to participants and gaming enthusiasts alike.

Founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, by Yura Lazebnikov and Oleg Krot, the company has dual headquarters in Inglewood, California, and Kyiv, Ukraine, with high-tech arenas and virtual production studios specialized for creating content of any kind. Today, WePlay Studios is the strategic partner of One True King, the largest streaming community in the United States.

The WePlay team was shortlisted for the Sports Emmy Awards for 2022 for outstanding coverage of an esports event and was a winner in the 28th Annual Webby Awards, among many other awards. WePlay Studios is proud to have developed, produced, hosted, and broadcast over 30 esports and gaming events, amassing nearly two million followers and 235 million views on Twitch. More info at weplay.tv

About the Global Gaming League

The Global Gaming League is a Las Vegas-based competitive video game league built around team-based play, live events, and creator-driven entertainment. GGL brings together gamers, influencers, athletes, and entertainers to compete in a new model of professional gaming designed for modern audiences. Learn more at globalgamingleague.com