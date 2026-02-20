Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Enphase Energy, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Enphase Energy, Inc., (“Enphase” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ENPH) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between April 22, 2025 and October 28, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Enphase investors have until April 20, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Enphase Energy, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry.

The Enphase Energy class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Enphase Energy overstated its ability to manage its channel inventory; (ii) Enphase Energy overstated its ability to mitigate effects arising from the termination of the Residential Clean Energy Credit pursuant to Internal Revenue Code Section 25D (the “25D Credit”); and (iii) accordingly, Enphase Energy overstated its financial and operational prospects.

The Enphase Energy class action lawsuit further alleges that on October 28, 2025, Enphase Energy reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2025, disclosing that it expected elevated channel inventory to result in lower battery storage shipments in the fourth quarter of 2025, and that the expiration of the 25D Credit would negatively impact revenues for the first quarter of 2026. On this news, the price of Enphase Energy stock fell more than 15%, according to the complaint.

