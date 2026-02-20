Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd., (“Ostin” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OST) investors off a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between May 11, 2025 and June 26, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Ostin investors have until April 217, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/ostin-technology-group-co-ltd. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Ostin Technology, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers.

The Ostin Technology class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) beginning in April 2025, defendant Lai Kui Sen and co-conspirators engineered a fraudulent sequence of securities offerings specifically designed to place the majority of Ostin Technology shares in the hands of at least 15 co-conspirators for pennies per share or, in many cases, for no consideration whatsoever; and (ii) these securities offerings were synchronized with a fraudulent campaign to artificially inflate the price and trading volume of Ostin Technology stock through social media and messaging service applications, including paid promotions that impersonated actual investment advisors and financial professionals.

The Ostin Technology class action lawsuit further alleges that on June 26, 2025, co-conspirators engaged in a coordinated sell-off of Ostin Technology stock. In a single trading session, the price of Ostin Technology shares fell more than 94%, according to the complaint.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing.

