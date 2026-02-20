United States Mint Director Paul Hollis to Participate in American Numismatic Association National Money Show

WASHINGTON, D.C., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United States Mint (Mint) Director Paul Hollis will participate in the 2026 American Numismatic Association (ANA) National Money Show from February 26 to 28 at the Savannah Convention Center, 1 International Drive in Savannah, Georgia. Director Hollis will participate in the ribbon-cutting ceremony—his first time doing so as the 41st Mint director.

Director Hollis will also be available to meet show attendees at Booth No. 547.

The Mint will release the following products at noon Thursday, February 26, with limited quantities available for purchase at Booth No. 547:

• The 2026 American Eagle Silver Proof Coin (26EA) bearing the dates “1776 ~ 2026” and a unique Liberty Bell privy mark with the number “250”

• The 2026 Congratulations Set (26RF)

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to purchase available Mint products at the booth, learn about the Mint’s Semiquincentennial program, view a display of Mint products, gather information on the Mint’s Kids Site—U.S. Mint Coin Classroom, participate in educational activities, learn about Mint programs and operations, and gain an understanding of how the Mint Connects America through Coins.