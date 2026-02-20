Harvia Oyj: Acquisition of own shares on February 20, 2026

 | Source: Harvia Oyj Harvia Oyj

Harvia Oyj,  Stock Exchange Release, February 20, 2026, at 7.00 p.m. EET


DateFebruary 20, 2026
Exchange transactionBuy
Share trading codeHARVIA
Amount, shares8,726
Average price/share (EUR)38.8278
Total cost (EUR)338,811.38

After the acquisitions Harvia Oyj holds a total of 20,800 treasury shares.

On behalf of Harvia Oyj
Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch
Antti Väliaho, Jonathan Nyberg

For more information, please contact:

Harvia Plc
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel: +358 40 505 0440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com

Attachment


Attachments

HARVIA.HE_20260220
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading