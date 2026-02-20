Harvia Oyj: Acquisition of own shares on February 20, 2026

Harvia Oyj, Stock Exchange Release, February 20, 2026, at 7.00 p.m. EET
|Date
|February 20, 2026
|Exchange transaction
|Buy
|Share trading code
|HARVIA
|Amount, shares
|8,726
|Average price/share (EUR)
|38.8278
|Total cost (EUR)
|338,811.38
After the acquisitions Harvia Oyj holds a total of 20,800 treasury shares.
On behalf of Harvia Oyj
Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch
Antti Väliaho, Jonathan Nyberg
For more information, please contact:
Harvia Plc
Ari Vesterinen, CFO
tel: +358 40 505 0440
ari.vesterinen@harvia.com
