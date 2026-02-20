PRESS RELEASE

KLÉPIERRE ANNOUNCES

CHANGES TO ITS

SUPERVISORY BOARD

Paris — February 20, 2026

Klépierre announces that Mr. David Simon has concluded his tenure as Chairman and member of the Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board and Executive Board extend their sincere appreciation to Mr. Simon for his exceptional leadership and strategic insight during his fourteen years at the helm of the Supervisory Board.

Effective immediately, the Vice-Chairwoman will serve as interim Chair of the Supervisory Board, which remains fully equipped to fulfill its duties. The Board will convene in due course to consider Mr. Simon’s succession.

