Batech Launches Equity Crowdfunding Campaign on Wefunder to Scale Advanced Recycling Infrastructure

Roanoke, VA, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Batech Corporation, an advanced recycling and clean-technology company, today announced the launch of its equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder, opening the opportunity for individual investors to participate in the company’s next phase of growth.

Batech is addressing one of the recycling industry’s most persistent challenges: the processing of wet, contaminated plastic waste streams that traditional recycling systems cannot efficiently handle. These materials, commonly generated by paper recycling facilities, wet wipe manufacturers, and other industrial operations, are often diverted to landfills or incineration due to technical and economic limitations.

Through its proprietary processing technology, Batech enables the recovery of plastic from waste streams with exceptionally high moisture content, transforming previously unrecyclable material into usable recycled resin. The company’s approach reduces reliance on landfills while supporting a circular economy model that returns materials to productive industrial use.

The funds raised through the Wefunder campaign will support the scaling of Batech’s existing operations, expanding strategic partnerships with industrial waste generators, and continuing the development of its infrastructure and equipment roadmap. The company is focused on execution and scalability, building on established processes rather than experimental concepts.

“Recycling innovation must move beyond theory and into infrastructure that works at an industrial scale,” said a representative of Batech. “This raise is about expanding a system that is already operating in real-world conditions and solving a problem the market has struggled with for decades.”

Batech’s leadership brings decades of experience in plastics processing, engineering, and recycling operations. This operational expertise has informed the company’s focus on efficiency, reliability, and economics, key factors for adoption within industrial environments where throughput, cost, and consistency are critical.

The company’s Wefunder campaign allows investors to participate alongside Batech as it advances its mission to modernize recycling infrastructure and unlock value from waste streams long considered unsalvageable. By combining technical capability with a disciplined growth strategy, Batech aims to position itself as a trusted operator within the evolving clean-technology and recycling landscape.

Additional information about the investment opportunity, business model, and growth plans is available on Batech’s Wefunder campaign page.

About Batech Corporation

Batech is a clean-technology company focused on advanced recycling solutions for hard-to-recycle plastic waste. Utilizing proprietary processing technology, the company converts high-moisture and contaminated waste streams into recycled resin for industrial reuse, supporting landfill diversion and circular economy initiatives. Batech operates with an emphasis on technical excellence, environmental stewardship, and scalable infrastructure.