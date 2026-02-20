Solaris Estates Marks Second Year of Platform Expansion with Broadened National Project Pipeline

Miami, Florida, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solaris Estates LLC, a national multifamily real estate operating company with more than two decades of experience in real assets, announced continued momentum as it marks the second year of expanding its vertically integrated real estate platform. The company is advancing an expanded pipeline of projects across multiple U.S. regions.

Backed by a diversified portfolio of real assets, Solaris Estates brings over 20 years of experience acquiring, repositioning, and managing multifamily communities. The company’s growth strategy is supported by disciplined asset management, operational oversight, and a long-term focus on community revitalization across key U.S. markets.

As Solaris Estates enters its second year of the offering, the company remains focused on advancing new projects and strengthening operational capabilities to support continued growth.

Demonstrated Operating Approach Across Recent Projects

Solaris Estates applies a disciplined approach to improving underperforming multifamily properties through targeted capital improvements and operational optimization.

Value-Add Turnaround — Southwest U.S.

Solaris Estates repositioned a multifamily property in the Southwest U.S. through unit renovations, common-area upgrades, and improved management systems. The repositioning resulted in improved operational performance and enhanced property fundamentals during the hold period.

Operational Turnaround — Midwest

At a multifamily community in the Midwest, Solaris Estates improved performance by bringing management in-house, optimizing vendor relationships, and completing targeted improvements. These efforts contributed to stabilized operations and improved asset performance.

Strategic Growth Initiative

Solaris Estates continues to expand its national footprint through a structured growth strategy focused on operational efficiency, disciplined acquisitions, and long-term asset management. The company remains committed to strengthening its internal capabilities while pursuing opportunities aligned with its long-term vision.



About Solaris Estates LLC

Solaris Estates LLC is a national multifamily real estate company focused on revitalizing America’s underserved communities. Family-run for the last 25 years, Solaris operates with a long-term commitment to integrity, accountability, and community transformation. Through its vertically integrated operations, Solaris acquires, renovates, and manages multifamily housing with a commitment to long-term value and impact. Learn more at https://www.solarisestates.com/

Media Contact



Alejandra de la Torre

Miami, Florida

Email: admin@solarisestates.com

Phone: 786-673-0461

Website: https://www.solarisestates.com/

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding future performance, growth initiatives, and project opportunities. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.