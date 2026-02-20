Jason Marker Named to the 2026 Super Lawyers List, Achieving 15 Years of Recognition

Naperville, IL , Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jason A. Marker, founder of Marker Law, has been selected for inclusion in the 2026 Illinois Super Lawyers list for Workers’ Compensation. This recognition marks the 15th year Jason has been named to a Super Lawyers list, including three years on the Rising Stars list and twelve years on the Super Lawyers list.

Super Lawyers selections are based on peer recognition and professional evaluation, and continued inclusion over many years reflects sustained peer acknowledgment within a specific practice area.



Fifteen Years of Peer Recognition in Workers’ Compensation Law:

Jason’s 2026 Super Lawyers recognition represents a long-standing commitment to representing individuals injured on the job throughout Illinois. Over the course of his career, Jason has focused his practice on helping injured workers and accident victims navigate complex legal systems while pursuing fair compensation for medical care, lost wages, and long-term needs.

Being recognized on both the Rising Stars and Super Lawyers lists over a 15-year span highlights a career marked by continuity, growth, and ongoing peer evaluation within the Illinois legal community.

Why Longevity Matters in Workers’ Compensation Law:

Workers’ compensation law involves detailed procedures, strict deadlines, medical evaluations, and ongoing interaction with insurance carriers. Over time, laws change, administrative rules shift, and claims practices evolve. For injured workers, having an attorney who has spent years navigating this system can make the process clearer and more manageable.

Jason Marker has focused his career on representing injured workers and accident victims for more than 25 years. His continued peer recognition over a 15-year period reflects a sustained commitment to this practice area and an ongoing presence handling workers’ compensation matters within the Illinois legal community.

About Super Lawyers:

Super Lawyers is a research-driven rating service that recognizes attorneys through a peer nomination and evaluation process. Lawyers are evaluated by other attorneys within the same practice areas and geographic regions, and selections are made annually. Inclusion on a Super Lawyers list is based on a combination of peer recognition and independent research.

The Super Lawyers designation is awarded to the top 5% of attorneys in each state within their practice area. The Rising Stars designation recognizes the top 2.5% of younger attorneys who have been practicing for 10 years or less within their practice area.

About Marker Law:

Jason Marker is the founder of Marker Law, based in Naperville, Illinois, where he represents clients in workers’ compensation, work injury claims, motor vehicle accidents, truck crashes, personal injury matters, and nursing home neglect cases. His firm serves clients in Naperville, Aurora, the greater Chicago metropolitan area, and throughout Illinois.

For more than two decades, Marker Law has represented individuals facing physical, financial, and emotional challenges after serious injuries. The practice is centered on guiding clients through the legal process with clarity and personal attention, while advocating for timely medical treatment, wage replacement, and appropriate resolutions in workers’ compensation and injury claims.

