Nanterre, 20 February 2026

VINCI enters into exclusive negotiations with the French government

for the concession of the future A154 and A120 motorway link

A major motorway project, spanning nearly 100 km, to enable traffic to bypass the Greater Paris area to the west

A 35-year concession agreement, due to be signed in autumn 2026

A project leveraging synergy between VINCI Concessions and VINCI Construction

High environmental performance standards throughout the programme

VINCI, through the consortium AREL, has entered into exclusive negotiations with the French government for the concession of the future A154 and A120 motorway link. The project involves developing, in the department of Eure-et-Loir, a new 97 km motorway system to complete the Rouen–Orléans corridor. The project will enable traffic to bypass the Greater Paris area to the west and improve the connexion with the Major Seine Axis River and Seaport.

Once completed, the new safe motorway will provide a seamless and fast route on a corridor that is currently fragmented. It will also improve road safety and living conditions by diverting through traffic, thereby reducing pollution and congestion in several urban areas. The new motorways will also enhance connections with the ports of Rouen and Le Havre, benefiting the local economy, including agricultural sector, in the Centre-Val de Loire region.

Under the 35-year concession agreement, VINCI Autoroutes will handle programme management, financing and operation, and VINCI Construction companies will carry out design and construction. The works will involve building 69 km of new motorway sections, and modernising 28 km of existing sections on the RN154 national highway.

Environmental performance is central throughout the project, from the design phase onwards, and VINCI will roll out solutions that promote low-carbon and shared mobility.

The signing of the concession agreement, subject to approval by the relevant authorities, is due in autumn 2026.

