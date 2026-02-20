Kaldvik AS (KLDVK): Q4 2025 Quarterly Update and Webcast - 25 February 2026

Kaldvik AS will publish its Q4 2025 quarterly update on 25 February 2026 at 07:00 CET.

A webcast presentation of the Q4 2025 quarterly update will be held at 10:00 CET (09:00 Icelandic time) the same day.

CEO Vidar Aspehaug and CFO Hjalti Hvítklett will present the Company’s results. The session will be held in English and conducted online. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

The webcast can be accessed via the following link:

www.kaldvik.is/live

Kaldvik AS publishes full financial statements semi-annually (half-year and annual reports).

Contacts:

Hjalti Hvítklett, CFO of Kaldvik AS:

+298 221 222 (mobile)

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.