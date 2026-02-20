Cleanroom Film & Bags Adds High-speed Converting Line to Serve Increasing Demand for Cleanroom Bags

PLACENTIA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleanroom Film and Bags (CFB) has expanded operations with a new high-speed cleanroom bag production line to support increasing demand from medical, life sciences and advanced manufacturing customers. CFB’s new bags-on-rolls converting line incorporates advanced automation, precision sealing and consistent roll winding to produce cleanroom bags with clean tears, strong seals and dependable performance in critical applications including:

Semiconductor component handling

Sterile barrier inner liners for kitting components prior to gas (EtO), radiation (gamma) or steam (autoclave) sterilization

Device component bagging during sub-assembly

ISO class kitting and parts packaging for valves, manifolds, fittings and small assemblies





“As demand for cleanroom packaging continues to grow, we’re investing ahead of our customers’ needs,” says Jaime Read, General Manager of CFB. “Our newest high-speed bags-on-rolls converting line arms us with the speed and flexibility to scale with our partners while maintaining uncompromised quality. This advances our long-term strategy of building a resilient, customer-focused supply chain.”

To learn more about CFB’s cleanroom packaging, visit www.cleanroomfilm.com or email sales@cleanbags.com.

About Cleanroom Film & Bags

Cleanroom Film & Bags (CFB), a division of C-P Flexible Packaging, is a trusted manufacturer of sterile cleanroom packaging for industries including medical, life sciences, semiconductor, pharmaceutical, electronics and aerospace. With over 35 years of experience, CFB has built a reputation as a leading U.S. manufacturer of cleanroom packaging. CFB’s Class 100 vertically integrated ISO-certified facilities allow raw materials to be processed into cleanroom bags without ever leaving a cleanroom environment, maintaining a superior level of cleanliness and traceability. For more information, visit www.cleanroomfilm.com.

