GRAL ALERT: Investigation Launched into GRAIL, Inc., RGRD Law Attorneys Encourage Investors and Potential Witnesses to Contact Law Firm

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is investigating potential violations of U.S. federal securities laws involving GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRAL).

If you have information that could assist in the GRAIL investigation or if you are a GRAIL investor who suffered a loss and would like to learn more, you can provide your information here:

https://www.rgrdlaw.com/cases-grail-inc-investigation-gral.html

You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at info@rgrdlaw.com.

THE COMPANY: GRAIL is a commercial-stage healthcare company, providing multi-cancer early detection testing and services.

THE REVELATION: On February 19, 2026, GRAIL announced results for its NHS-Galleri trial, which evaluated annual multi-cancer screening with GRAIL’s Galleri test, revealing that “[t]he primary endpoint of statistically significant Stage III-IV reduction was not observed.” On this news, the price of GRAIL stock fell significantly.

