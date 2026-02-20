Inscope Raises $14.5M Series A to Replace Manual Financial Statement Preparation for Accounting Firms and Enterprises

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inscope, the AI-powered financial reporting platform built for accounting firms and enterprises, today announced it has raised $14.5 million in Series A funding. The round was led by Norwest, with participation from Storm Ventures, existing investors Better Tomorrow Ventures and Lightspeed Venture Partners, and strategic operators across finance and enterprise software.

Over the past 12 months, the company has grown its customer base by more than 5× and increased annual recurring revenue by over 30×, driven by adoption among accounting firms and finance teams handling complex, high-volume reporting.

In the past year, Inscope has focused on making its platform enterprise-ready, with investments in security, scalability, and auditability. The company is now onboarding several Top 100 accounting firms that support thousands of client engagements on Inscope, reflecting growing demand for standardized, firm-wide reporting infrastructure.

The Last Manual Workflow in Finance

Despite decades of investment in financial software, financial statement preparation and review remain largely manual. Accounting teams still rely on disconnected Excel files, static documents, email-driven review cycles, and last-minute changes - leading to rework, version confusion, and avoidable audit risk.

“Accurate and transparent financial reporting is what allows U.S. capital markets to function,” said Mary Antony, Co-Founder and CEO of Inscope. “But with increasing regulatory scrutiny and a shortage of accounting talent, relying on manual, fragmented workflows puts that trust at risk. Inscope provides the infrastructure teams need to produce high-quality, auditable financial statements at scale.”

“Financial reporting breaks down when systems aren’t designed for collaboration and change,” said Kelsey Gootnick, Co-Founder and COO of Inscope. “Inscope replaces brittle, manual handoffs with a system that supports real-world review cycles and last-minute changes without breaking.”

Inscope embeds intelligence directly into the financial reporting workflow, helping teams draft, roll forward, review, and validate financial statements while maintaining full audit trails and change control.

Built for Both Sides of the Audit

Unlike traditional reporting tools designed for a single user group, Inscope serves both enterprises preparing financial statements and the accounting firms that audit them. This shared infrastructure reduces handoffs, improves consistency, and lowers the risk of misstatements.

Accounting firms using Inscope report 60% faster preparation cycles, improved consistency, and fewer review iterations late in the process.

“As an accounting advisory partner, consistency and trust are everything,” said Aric Johnstone, Partner at Williams Marston. “Inscope enables our teams to deliver higher-quality financial statements for our clients faster, with less rework during review.”

What's Next

Since its seed round, Inscope has expanded its technical leadership with the addition of Jared Tibshraeny as Co-Founder and CTO. AI engineering is led by Ankit Arya, who focuses on building systems that understand the structure and logic of financial statements.

“Most AI tools in finance operate at the surface level,” said Arya. “We’re building systems that understand how financial statements actually work - how tables roll forward, how disclosures connect, and where inconsistencies hide - while preserving auditability end to end.”

With the Series A funding, Inscope plans to continue investing in its engineering and go-to-market teams while expanding support for complex reporting requirements across large organizations.

“Inscope is tackling a problem every CFO and accounting partner recognizes,” said Sean Jacobsohn, Partner at Norwest. “They’ve built AI that finance professionals trust - which is rare, and hard to earn.”

The company has raised $18.8 million in total funding to date, including a $4.3 million seed round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners in 2023.

About Inscope

Inscope is the AI-powered financial reporting platform that helps companies and accounting firms prepare, review, and deliver financial statements with greater accuracy and speed. By automating manual workflows and embedding intelligence directly into the reporting process, Inscope reduces risk, improves consistency, and shortens reporting cycles. Founded in 2023 by Mary Antony and Kelsey Gootnick, Inscope is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, Storm Ventures, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and BTV.