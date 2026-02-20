Colliers Extends Maturity and Enhances Flexibility of its US$2.25 Billion Credit Facility

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI), a global leader in professional services and investment management, announced today that it has amended its revolving credit facility. The amended agreement extends the maturity to February 2031, providing significant long-term financial flexibility.

The amended agreement maintains the total credit facility at US$2.25 billion and now includes a US$250 million accordion feature. The updated terms provide enhanced flexibility to support Colliers' ongoing acquisition strategy and internal growth initiatives. The facility’s sustainability-linked pricing metrics were also extended, reinforcing the Company's commitment to its sustainability goals.

"This successful extension and amendment of our credit facility underscores the strength of our balance sheet and the confidence of our long-standing banking partners in our global diversified platform and disciplined growth strategy," said Michael Harding, Vice President, Finance & Treasurer of Colliers. "The enhanced flexibility within the facility will allow us to continue our expansion into high quality, recurring professional services through our enterprising acquisition program, a key driver of our long-term success."

The credit facility is led by Bank of Montreal and syndicated to 13 major Canadian, US and international banks. The credit facility ranks pari passu with Colliers’ existing privately placed fixed rate senior notes.

