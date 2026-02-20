American Coastal Insurance Corporation Announces the Appointment of Troy Crawford as Chief Underwriting Officer

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Coastal Insurance Corporation (Nasdaq Ticker: ACIC) (“the Company”, “American Coastal” or “ACIC”), the insurance holding company of American Coastal Insurance Company (“AmCoastal”), announced today that Troy Crawford, MBA, CPCU, CLU, was appointed as Chief Underwriting Officer of ACIC.

Crawford was appointed as Chief Underwriting Officer of AmCoastal in January 2025, overseeing underwriting strategy, risk selection, and portfolio performance across AmCoastal’s commercial insurance operations. Mr. Crawford has more than 30 years of experience leading large property and casualty P&L portfolios at leading national and regional carriers, including Nationwide Insurance, The Hartford and Westfield. Crawford holds both a Bachelors of Arts and a Master of Business Administration from Ohio University and has earned the Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter and Chartered Life Underwriter designations. Mr. Crawford will continue to be responsible for the portfolio performance of Amcoastal and will now be responsible for the underwriting functions of the Company.



About American Coastal Insurance Corporation:

American Coastal Insurance Corporation (amcoastal.com) is the holding company of the insurance carrier, American Coastal Insurance Company, which was founded in 2007 for the purpose of insuring Condominium and Homeowner Association properties, and apartments in the state of Florida. American Coastal Insurance Company has an exclusive partnership for distribution of Condominium Association properties in the state of Florida with AmRisc Group (amriscgroup.com), one of the largest Managing General Agents in the country specializing in hurricane-exposed properties. American Coastal Insurance Company has earned a Financial Stability Rating of “A”, Exceptional’ from Demotech, and maintains an “A-” insurance financial strength rating with a Positive outlook by Kroll. ACIC maintains a ‘BBB-’ issuer rating with a Positive outlook by Kroll.

Contact Information:

Alexander Baty

Vice President, Finance & Investor Relations, American Coastal Insurance Corporation

investorrelations@amcoastal.com

(727) 425-8076

Jeremy Hellman

Investor Relations, Vice President, The Equity Group

jhellman@equityny.com

(212) 836-9626