Founder Group Limited Receives NASDAQ Notification Regarding Minimum Publicly Held Shares Deficiency

SELANGOR, Malaysia, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Founder Group Limited (Nasdaq: FGL) (“FGL” or the “Company”), announced today that on February 17, 2026, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notifying the Company that since it no longer meets the minimum 500,000 publicly held shares requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(4) for the Nasdaq Capital Market, it no longer complies with the Listing Rules for continued listing.

The notification has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s Class A ordinary shares.

The Company has until April 3, 2026, to provide Nasdaq’s staff with a specific plan to achieve and sustain compliance with all The Nasdaq Capital Market listing requirements, including the time frame for completion of such plan. The Company intends to submit such plan within the required timeframe.

About FGL

Founder Group Limited is a pure-play, end-to-end EPCC solutions provider for solar PV facilities in Malaysia. The Company’s primary focus is on two key segments: large-scale solar projects and commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects. The Company’s mission is to provide customers with innovative solar installation services, promote eco-friendly resources and achieve carbon-neutrality.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect our current expectations and views of future events. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those listed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. You can identify some of these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “is/are likely to,” “potential,” “continue” or other similar expressions. We have based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. These forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

