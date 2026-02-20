Xanadu to Host Analyst Day on March 4, 2026

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xanadu Quantum Technologies Inc. (“Xanadu”), a leading photonic quantum computing company, today announced that it will host an Analyst Day on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 at 9:00 am ET.

Christian Weedbrook, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Michael Trzupek, Chief Financial Officer; and Rafal Janik, Chief Operating Officer; will provide commentary on Xanadu’s current position, corporate strategy, and approach to scaling its photonic quantum platform.

The live webcast as well as the post-event replay will be available via the webcast link provided below. A copy of the presentation will be available on the day of the event on Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp’s website under Events & Presentations.

Xanadu Analyst Day

Date: March 4, 2026

Time: 9:00 am ET

Webcast link: https://app.webinar.net/9PwE0wg0Dod

As previously announced on November 3, 2025, Xanadu entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp. (“Crane Harbor”) (Nasdaq: CHAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The proposed transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to the Registration Statement being declared effective by the SEC, the approval by Crane Harbor and Xanadu shareholders, and the satisfaction of other customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company’s shares are expected to trade on the Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “XNDU”.

About Xanadu

Xanadu is a Canadian quantum computing company with the mission to build quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere. Founded in 2016, Xanadu has become one of the world’s leading quantum hardware and software companies. The Company also leads the development of PennyLane, an open-source software library for quantum computing and application development. Visit xanadu.ai or follow us on X @XanaduAI .

Business Combination

Xanadu recently announced a business combination agreement with Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp. (“Crane Harbor”) (Nasdaq: CHAC), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company. The combined company, Xanadu Quantum Technologies Limited (“NewCo”), is expected to be capitalized with approximately US$500 million in gross proceeds, comprising approximately US$225 million from Crane Harbor’s trust account, assuming no redemptions by Crane Harbor’s public stockholders, as well as US$275 million from a group of strategic and institutional investors participating in the transaction via a common equity committed private placement investment. NewCo is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market and on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

About Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp

Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

