SDM CLASS ACTION DEADLINE: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds SDM Stockholders of the Upcoming March 16th Lead Plaintiff Deadline and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Smart Digital (SDM) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Smart Digital Group Limited (“SDM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SDM) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired SDM securities between May 5, 2025, and September 26, 2025 , at 9:34 AM EST , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until March 16, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) SDM was the subject of a market manipulation and fraudulent promotion scheme involving social-media based misinformation and impersonators posing as financial professionals; (2) insiders and/or affiliates used and/or intended to use offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (3) SDM’s public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of realized risk of fraudulent trading or market manipulation used to drive the Company’s stock price; and (4) as a result, SDM securities were at unique risk of a sustained suspension in trading by either or both of the SEC and NASDAQ.



Plaintiff alleges that on September 26, 2025, the Company’s stock price collapsed 86.4% to close at $1.85 per share following an intraday halt by the NASDAQ Stock Market for volatility just minutes after the market opened. Before the next trading day began, the SEC suspended trading in SDM securities from September 29, 2025 through October, 10, 2025, due to “potential manipulation” in the Company’s securities “effectuated through recommendations made to investors by unknown persons via social media to purchase the securities of SDM, which appear to be designed to artificially inflate the price and volume of the securities of SDM.” On October 11, 2025, NASDAQ suspended trading in SDM securities pending a request for additional information. At the time of this filing, trading in SDM securities remains suspended.



Next Steps:

