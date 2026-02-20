Beverly, MA, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreenBanana SEO, a performance-driven digital marketing firm, today announced the celebration of its 30th 5-star review on its Google Business Profile, reinforcing its position as a leading GEO Agency in the rapidly evolving field of Generative Engine Optimization. The milestone reflects growing client satisfaction and measurable outcomes as companies seek partners capable of improving visibility across AI-powered search platforms.

GreenBanana SEO provides search optimization services focused on improving visibility in AI-driven and traditional search platforms.

The 30th 5-star review comes at a pivotal moment. More businesses are moving away from traditional SEO and shifting toward strategies built for AI-driven search and Answer Engine Optimization. As companies navigate platforms like ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, Perplexity, and Microsoft Copilot, they need partners who understand how AI systems decide what to show.



GreenBanana SEO helps clients adapt by focusing on the signals that matter most: trust, authority, and relevance.



"This milestone reflects what our clients experience every day, real results driven by strategies that work in both traditional and AI search," said Kevin Roy, founder of GreenBanana SEO. "We've built our entire approach around transparency and performance, and these reviews show that businesses appreciate knowing exactly what they're getting and why it's working."



What the Milestone Represents



This achievement reflects consistent client satisfaction and measurable performance across GreenBanana SEO's portfolio. Each review represents a client campaign that delivered on specific goals: increased visibility in AI search results, higher-quality traffic, and improved lead generation.



The company's Generative Engine Optimization approach helps clients achieve results through:

Strategic brand placement across AI tools and chatbots

Verified review collection and reputation management

Authoritative third-party mentions and citations

Technical optimization for AI-readable content

GreenBanana SEO launched in response to a common industry problem: businesses paying for SEO services without clear insight into what they were receiving or whether it was effective. The company built its foundation on transparency, defined goals, and performance-based work.

Looking Forward

Visibility within AI search environments has become an important component of digital strategy, with many companies reporting stronger intent and higher-quality inquiries from these sources.

GreenBanana SEO continues to refine its processes as AI search technology evolves. The company remains focused on measurable performance, transparent strategy, and building authority signals that align with how AI systems evaluate and surface businesses in search results.

About GreenBanana SEO

GreenBanana SEO is a performance-focused digital marketing agency specializing in Generative Engine Optimization and AI-driven search visibility. Founded to address gaps in transparency and measurable ROI within traditional SEO services, the company structures campaigns around clear communication, defined benchmarks, and accountable performance metrics. GreenBanana SEO serves businesses seeking to improve visibility across both traditional search engines and AI-powered answer engines.

