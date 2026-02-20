Climate Zone celebrates 750th 5-star Google review, solidifying position as best plumber in Lowell, MA

Lowell, MA, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate Zone, a Massachusetts-based HVAC and plumbing company serving Lowell and surrounding communities, announced that it has reached 750 5-star Google reviews. The milestone represents cumulative customer feedback submitted following completed plumbing, heating, and cooling service appointments in the Greater Lowell, Massachusetts area.

Climate Zone performs professional plumbing service and repairs on residential properties in Lowell, Massachusetts.

The 750th customer review makes a milestone that reflects several years of plumbing service across both residential and light commercial properties. Customers highlighted services such as diagnostics, repairs, installations, and routine maintenance throughout Lowell and nearby towns.

Plumbing Services in Lowell



Climate Zone offers plumbing services for homes and select commercial locations across Massachusetts. Their work includes leak detection, pipe repair, drain clearing, fixture installation, and water heater maintenance. They also provide structured plumbing services and repairs. Additional details are available on their plumbing service and repairs page.

Recent reviews from customers mention:

Ease of scheduling and prompt responses

Clear communication about recommended repairs

On-time completion of plumbing work

Professional behavior during service visits

This consistent performance has helped Climate Zone build a strong reputation as a leading plumbing provider in the Lowell, MA area.

Operational Scope



In addition to plumbing, Climate Zone also handles heating and cooling services, including installation, maintenance, and repair. When appropriate, technicians may check related HVAC systems during a plumbing visit to ensure overall system performance.

All work is completed in line with current codes and manufacturer standards. The company emphasizes technician training and up-to-date licensing as part of its routine operations.

Whether it’s an urgent repair or planned maintenance, homeowners and property managers in Lowell continue to rely on Climate Zone. The 750-review milestone reflects service delivered across both types of needs.

About Climate Zone

Climate Zone is a Massachusetts-based HVAC and plumbing company serving Lowell and surrounding communities. The company provides residential and light commercial services including heating system repair, air conditioning installation, and plumbing diagnostics. Climate Zone performs repair, maintenance, and installation work in accordance with applicable standards and local requirements.

Press Inquiries

Kevin Roy

Climate Zone

Email: kroy [at] greenbananaseo.com

Website: https://climatezone.biz/