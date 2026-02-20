Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Bath & Body Works and BellRing Brands Investors With Large Losses to Contact the Firm Regarding Filed Class Actions

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) and BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Class Period: June 4, 2024 to November 19, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 16, 2026

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) the Company's strategy of pursuing "adjacencies, collaborations and promotions" was not growing the customer base and/or delivering the level of growth in net sales touted; (2) as the Company's strategy of "adjacencies, collaborations and promotions" faltered, the Company relied on brand collaborations "to carry quarters" and obfuscate otherwise weak underlying financial results; and (3) as a result, the Company was unlikely to meet its own previously issued financial guidance.

Plaintiff alleges that on November 20, 2025, Bath & Body Works released disappointing third quarter 2025 financial results, including that revenue declined 1% year over year, missed guidance of 1-3% growth for the quarter, and a decline in net income by 26% to $77 million. The Company slashed full-year guidance for net sales and cut expected earnings per diluted share from $3.28 to $3.53 to "at least $2.83."

In an investor presentation published the same day, the Company announced a new business strategy and admitted its strategy of "adjacencies, collaborations and promotions" had "not grown our total customer base." The Company also offered a "diagnosis" of its underperformance, including that the focus on adjacencies had "reduced focus on investing in our core categories;" that collaborations "have been used to carry quarters;" and that the Company had become "overly reliant on deeper and more frequent promotions to drive growth." The Company announced would exit certain adjacencies and instead focus on core categories.

On this news, Bath & Body Works' stock price fell $5.22, or 24.8%, to close at $15.82 per share on November 20, 2025

For more information on the Bath & Body Works class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/BBWI

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Class Period: November 19, 2024 to August 4, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 23, 2026

According to the complaint, defendants failed to disclose to investors that its strong sales results did not reflect increased end-consumer demands or brand momentum. Rather, customers accumulated excess inventory as a safeguard against product shortages that had previously constrained BellRing’s supply. Once customers gained confidence that product shortages were a thing of the past, they promptly reduced their inventory by selling through existing products and cutting back on new orders. Following the destocking, the Company admitted that competitive pressures were materially weakening demand.

On August 4, 2025, BellRing reported its fiscal Q3 25 financial results, revealing a disappointing 2025 sales outlook, stating “BellRing management has narrowed its fiscal year 2025 outlook for net sales to [a] range between $2.28-$2.32 billion[.]” On this news, the price of BellRing stock declined $17.46 per share, or nearly 33%, from $53.64 per share on August 4, 2025, to $36.18 per share on August 5, 2025.

For more information on the BellRing Brands class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/BRBR

