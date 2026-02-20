Andrew Peller Limited Announces Change to its Board of Directors

GRIMSBY, Ontario, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (TSX: ADW.A / ADW.B) (“APL” or the “Company”) announced today that W. James Westlake has resigned from the Company's board of directors to focus on other commitments.

The Company thanks Mr. Westlake for his service as a director and wishes him well in future endeavours.

