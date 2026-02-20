AirBoss to Release 4th Quarter and FY 2025 Earnings on March 4, 2026

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (OTCQX:ABSSF) (the “Company” or “AirBoss”) today announced that it will release its fourth quarter and unaudited full year 2025 results after markets close on March 4, 2026. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss the results on Thursday, March 5, 2026, at 9:00 am ET. The Company will file its audited annual consolidated financial statements and related management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2025 following the conclusion of the audit and in accordance with applicable securities laws.

FOURTH QUARTER AND ANNUAL 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Thursday, March 5, 2026 TIME: 9:00 am ET DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-800-715-9871 or 1-647-932-3411 – ask to join the AirBoss call or provide ID no. 5769750 WEBCAST LINK:

https://www.gowebcasting.com/14600





Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.



About AirBoss

AirBoss of America is a diversified developer, manufacturer and provider of survivability solutions, advanced custom rubber and polymer compounds and finished products that are designed to outperform in the most challenging environments. Founded in 1989, the company operates through two divisions. AirBoss Rubber Solutions is a North American custom rubber compounder with 500 million turn pounds of annual capacity. AirBoss Manufactured Products is a supplier of anti-vibration and rubber-molded solutions to the North American automotive market and other sectors, and also a global supplier of personal and respiratory protective equipment and technology for the defense, healthcare, medical and first responder communities, through its AirBoss Defense operations. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS and on the OTCQX under the symbol ABSSF. Visit www.airboss.com for more information.