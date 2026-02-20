Navient declares first quarter common stock dividend

HERNDON, Va., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) announced that its board of directors approved a 2026 first quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company's common stock.

The first quarter 2026 dividend will be paid on Mar. 20, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Mar. 6, 2026.

About Navient

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI) helps students and families confidently manage the cost of higher education. We create long-term value for customers and investors through responsible lending, flexible refinancing, trusted servicing oversight, and decades of portfolio management expertise. Our employees thrive in a culture of belonging, where they are supported and proud to deliver meaningful outcomes. Learn more on Navient.com.

Contact:

Media: Cate Fitzgerald, 703-831-6347, catherine.fitzgerald@navient.com

Investors: Jen Earyes, 571-592-8582, jen.earyes@navient.com