PYPL Stockholder Alert: Shareholder Rights Law Firm Robbins LLP Reminds Investors of the Class Action Lawsuit Against PayPal Holdings, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins LLP reminds stockholders that a class action was filed on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) securities between February 25, 2025 and February 2, 2026. PayPal is an international company that enables digital payments to simplify commerce experiences.

The Allegations: Robbins LLP is Investigating Allegations that PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) Misled Investors Regarding its Branded Checkout Offerings

According to the complaint, defendants created the false impression that they possessed reliable information pertaining to the Company’s projected revenue outlook and anticipated growth while also minimizing risk from seasonality and macroeconomic fluctuations. In truth, PayPal’s optimistic plan for growth through various initiatives to bolster the Company’s Branded Checkout offerings fell short of reality as the 2027 targets were not achievable under the tenure of defendant Chriss as CEO; they required both an unrealistically stable consumer landscape and strong execution with clear direction from PayPal and its management. PayPal was simply not equipped to execute on defendants’ claimed growth potential.

Plaintiff alleges that on February 3, 2026, PayPal published disappointing fourth quarter and full fiscal year financial results. The release also noted that defendant Chriss had been replaced by "Enrique Lores as President and CEO, effective March 1, 2026." During the related earnings call, it was noted how the branded checkout was pacing below expectations. On this news, the price of PayPal stock fell from $52.33 per share on February 2, 2026, to $41.70 per share on February 3, 2026, a decline of about 20.31% in the span of just a single day.

