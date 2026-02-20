KD SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Securities Fraud Lawsuit Filed on Behalf of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Investors - Contact Kirby McInerney LLP by April 13, 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (“Kyndryl” or the “Company”) (NYSE:KD) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

If you suffered a loss on your Kyndryl investments, you have until April 13, 2026 to request lead plaintiff appointment. Courts do not consider lead plaintiff applications submitted after this deadline. The lead plaintiff oversees the litigation on behalf of the class and may influence key decisions, including litigation strategy and settlement. Courts regularly appoint individual investors as lead plaintiffs, not only institutions.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of August 7, 2024 through February 9, 2026, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that (1) Kyndryl’s financial statements issued during the Class Period were materially misstated; (2) Kyndryl lacked adequate internal controls and at times materially understated issues with its internal controls; and (3) as a result, Kyndryl would be unable to timely file its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

On February 9, 2026, Kyndryl announced the Company’s CFO and General Counsel had both departed “effective immediately.” The Company also announced that it “is reviewing its cash management practices related disclosures” as well as “the efficacy of the Company’s internal control over financial reporting, and certain other matters following the Company’s receipt of voluntary document requests from the Division of Enforcement of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to such matters.” On this news, the price of Kyndryl shares declined by $12.90 per share, or approximately 55%, from $23.49 per share on February 6, 2026 to close at $10.59 on February 9, 2026.

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Kyndryl securities

