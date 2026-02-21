VERSES Announces Filing of Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the Three and Nine-Months Ended December 31, 2025

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) ("VERSES" or the "Company"), a cognitive computing company pioneering next-generation agentic software systems today announced that it has filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q (“Quarterly Report”) for the three months and nine months ended December 31, 2025, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

“We are pleased to report our results for the three months and nine months ending December 31, 2025 in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and will review those results on our earnings call scheduled for Tuesday February 24th at 1:00 PM Eastern time.” said James Christodoulou, CFO of VERSES.

In conjunction with this release, Verses will host a conference call, which will be simultaneously broadcast live over the Internet. Management will host the call, which is scheduled for February 24, 2026 at 1:00 PM ET. Listeners can access the conference call live over the Internet at the company’s website https://www.verses.ai.

Please allow 15 minutes prior to the call to visit the website and download and install any necessary audio software."

The Quarterly Report is available on the SEC’s website. The Quarterly Report is available on the Company’s website.

