From the Sandlot to the Jumbotron: New AI-Enhanced Baseball Anthem Receives Acknowledgement from MLB Commissioner

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the crack of the bat returns for Spring Training, Florida songwriter Alan Ross Frisher is swinging for the fences with the release of his new music video, “Playball Baseball Game.” The song, which has already caught the attention of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, arrives just in time to become the soundtrack of the 2026 season.

Written twenty-five years ago as a tribute to Frisher’s father and children, the song remained a hidden gem until Frisher partnered with the Emmy Award-winning production house And You Films. By blending nostalgic songwriting with cutting-edge AI visual technology, the team has created a "generational tribute" that captures the timeless soul of the National Pastime.

"I dream of hearing this singalong echoing from every Major League Jumbotron in America," says Frisher. "Baseball is about family and memory; this video is my way of passing that torch to the next generation of fans."

Key Highlights of "Playball Baseball Game":

Acknowledged by the Office of the Commissioner of Baseball. Versatile Appeal: Designed for stadium singalongs, community sandlots, and digital sports media.





