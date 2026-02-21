‘The Jay Walker Podcast’ to premiere Globally on Tubi this summer





NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jay Walker, podcast host, & Tubi announced today a landmark distribution agreement to bring The Jay Walker Podcast to Tubi, the world’s largest ad-supported streaming service. Tubi is licensing the podcast for WoahRae. Starting this Summer, the high-impact series will transition to a weekly televised format, with its entire library of previous episodes also becoming available for global streaming.

The expansion to Tubi marks a significant evolution for the brand, following the record-breaking success of The Jay Walker Show, which surpassed 100 million downloads. Known for a signature blend of unpolished honesty, accountability, and soulful depth, The Jay Walker Podcast has become a premier destination for culturally resonant storytelling and hard-hitting conversations with celebrities and thought leaders.

While the series makes its television debut, The Jay Walker Podcast will remain fully available across all major podcast platforms, ensuring fans can continue to listen on the go while now having the option for a premium, lean-back viewing experience on Tubi.

“Bringing this show to a global streaming platform like Tubi is about ownership, leverage, and reaching the audience where they live,” said Jay Walker. “We are moving beyond the traditional podcast space to create a cinematic experience that prioritizes authenticity and purpose-driven dialogue, while maintaining our strong presence across all digital audio platforms.”

Produced by WoahRae, the new weekly episodes on Tubi will continue to explore the intersections of culture, faith, healing, and leadership. This partnership solidifies Walker’s position as a modern-day voice in the media landscape, bridging the gap between digital-first content and traditional broadcast-quality production.

Viewers can currently access the audio series via the Official Podcast Link , with the full streaming rollout scheduled for Summer 2026.

About Jay Walker:

Jay Walker is a media executive, producer, entrepreneur, and host of The Jay Walker Podcast. He focuses on building brands, networks, and IP across media, faith, and business, blending culture, healing, and leadership into impactful formats.

About WoahRae:

WoahRae is a full-service production company founded by Jay Walker. The company develops and produces original, culturally resonant content, focusing on execution, leverage, and ownership across media and entertainment platforms.

Media Contact:

Khali West

Press Contact, WoahRae

kwest@woahrae.com

