Video Management Software Market Size Worth USD 42.72 Billion by 2033 | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The video management software market size was valued at USD 14.02 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 42.72 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.94% during the forecast period of 2026-2033.

One of the key reasons propelling the growth of the video management software market is the demand for intelligent and integrated video surveillance systems from the BFSI, transportation, government, and retail sectors.





Download PDF Sample of Video Management Software Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/7800

The U.S. Video Management Software Market size is projected to grow from USD 5.33 Billion in 2025 to reach USD 16.23 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 14.20%.

Growth is driven by increasing deployment of IP-based surveillance systems, rising investments in smart city infrastructure, growing demand for cloud-based video surveillance solutions, and integration of AI-powered analytics for real-time monitoring globally.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology

Analog-based video systems dominated the market in 2025 and accounted for 68% of the video management software market share, due to the presence of an installed base in small and cost-sensitive markets, primarily in developing regions. IP-based VMS is rapidly growing due to the advancement of fiber cable and factors, such as higher resolution, remote access, AI integration, and IP-based compatibility with cloud technology.

By Deployment

The on-premises segment dominated the video management software market in 2025 and accounted for 71% of revenue share as it offers greater control, data security, and consists of real-time processing. The cloud segment is growing rapidly owing to factors, such as high scalability, accessibility from remote locations, reduced initial expenses, seamless integration with AI and analytics tools.

By Application

The video analytics segment dominated the video management software market in 2025 and accounted for a significant revenue share owing to advances in technology. Remote monitoring is the fastest-growing segment due to the increased adoption of cloud-based video management systems (VMS), growing need for mobile surveillance applications, and rising need for remote monitoring for access 24/7 or at multiple locations.

By Vertical

Retail and e-commerce dominated the video management software market in 2025 and accounted for a significant revenue share due to such growing demand for some important applications in various sectors globally. Healthcare is the fastest-growing vertical as hospitals and clinics must improve patient safety, surveillance of restricted areas, and compliance with data protection legislation.

If You Need Any Customization on Video Management Software Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/7800

Regional Insights:

Due to a high rate of early adoption of sophisticated surveillance technologies, sophisticated security infrastructure, and the use of AI-based video analytics in critical infrastructure, retail, and public safety, North America dominated the video management software market in 2025 and held a 36% revenue share.

The region with the quickest rate of growth during the projection period is Asia-Pacific. propelled by expanding security requirements and extensive smart city initiatives in the wake of fast urbanization. The need for scalable VMS solutions is fueled by the growth of infrastructure in the government, retail, and transportation sectors.

Increased Demand for Real-Time Surveillance in Public Safety and Smart Cities to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The primary factor propelling the expansion of the Video Management Software (VMS) market is the increasing need for real-time surveillance in urban and critical infrastructure settings. Large corporations, transit networks, and government organizations have invested heavily in advanced VMS to improve operational monitoring, crime prevention, and public safety. Rapid danger identification and reaction are made possible by AI-based analysis, live warnings, and facial recognition. Furthermore, the integration of VMS with emergency communication, intrusion detection, and access control systems improves situational awareness and facilitates more centralized control.

Key Players:

Milestone Systems

Genetec Inc.

Avigilon (Motorola Solutions)

Bosch Security Systems

Honeywell International Inc.

Axis Communications

Johnson Controls

Dahua Technology

Hanwha Vision

Exacq Technologies (Tyco International)

Panasonic i-PRO Sensing Solutions

Pelco (Motorola Solutions)

Hikvision

FLIR Systems

VIVOTEK Inc.

Qognify

Digifort

Verint Systems

Eagle Eye Networks

Camcloud

Recent Developments:

In March 2025, Milestone Systems launched XProtect 2024 R2 with enhanced cloud-connected remote management, multilingual interface support, and advanced system health monitoring at ISC West 2025. This update strengthens Milestone’s hybrid VMS strategy and reflects its ongoing investment in AI-integrated and scalable surveillance platforms.

In January 2025, at Intersec 2025, Genetec Inc. unveiled Security Center SaaS, a cloud-native version of its flagship platform, alongside new unified controllers (Cloudlink 110 and Axis Powered by Genetec). This move underscores Genetec’s leadership in unified security and cloud-first deployments across the Middle East and global markets.

Buy Full Research Report on Video Management Software Market 2026-2033 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/7800

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Market Driving Factors Analysis – Helps you understand key drivers accelerating Video Management Software adoption, major restraints limiting market expansion, emerging opportunities in cloud and AI-based surveillance, and critical challenges such as cybersecurity risks and integration complexity.

– Helps you understand key drivers accelerating Video Management Software adoption, major restraints limiting market expansion, emerging opportunities in cloud and AI-based surveillance, and critical challenges such as cybersecurity risks and integration complexity. Pestle Analysis – Helps you evaluate political regulations, economic investment trends, social security concerns, technological advancements in AI and analytics, legal compliance requirements, and environmental considerations impacting the Video Management Software Market.

– Helps you evaluate political regulations, economic investment trends, social security concerns, technological advancements in AI and analytics, legal compliance requirements, and environmental considerations impacting the Video Management Software Market. Porter’s Five Forces Model – Helps you assess competitive rivalry among key vendors, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threat of new entrants, and the impact of substitute technologies shaping overall market profitability.

– Helps you assess competitive rivalry among key vendors, bargaining power of buyers and suppliers, threat of new entrants, and the impact of substitute technologies shaping overall market profitability. Technological Adoption Rate – Helps you identify the penetration of cloud-based VMS, AI-powered video analytics, edge computing, and IoT-integrated surveillance solutions across commercial, industrial, and government sectors.

– Helps you identify the penetration of cloud-based VMS, AI-powered video analytics, edge computing, and IoT-integrated surveillance solutions across commercial, industrial, and government sectors. Competitive Landscape – Helps you gauge the competitive strength of leading Video Management Software providers through analysis of product innovation, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, geographic expansion, and long-term growth strategies.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.