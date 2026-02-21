Wellspring Launches Treasury Management Platform for Small and Mid-Sized Businesses

Los Angeles, CA, Feb. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellspring today announced the launch of Wellspring Institutional , a Treasury Management platform designed for small and mid-sized businesses. The solution provides finance teams with centralized cash visibility, integrated domestic and cross-border payments, and the ability to generate yield on treasury balances through a single operating environment.





Wellspring connects traditional banking infrastructure with regulated stablecoin settlement rails, enabling businesses to improve capital efficiency while unlocking access to the benefits of stablecoins and decentralized finance. By consolidating treasury workflows into a single platform, Wellspring reduces operational complexity and strengthens financial oversight.

“Treasury management is becoming more complex as new payment rails emerge,” said Andrey Chabanov, Co-founder and CEO of Wellspring. “Our objective is to provide businesses with a unified control layer that enhances visibility, strengthens governance, and improves capital efficiency without disrupting existing financial operations.”

Wellspring Institutional is structured around three core capabilities: liquidity management, payments infrastructure, and yield.



Liquidity Management

Real-time visibility into available capital, flexible deployment options, and redemption access without lockup periods.

Payments Infrastructure

Support for multi-currency fiat and stablecoin settlement, allowing businesses to optimize for speed, cost, and jurisdictional requirements.

Yield Deployment

Clients may choose to allocate idle balances to traditional or digital asset-based yield markets designed with defined risk parameters, transparent capital flows, and full liquidity access.

“Wellspring originally launched as a high-yield savings platform for individual investors,” said Trevor Hoffman, Co-Founder and VP of Business Development at Wellspring. “As we started marketing on social media, founders and business owners in our network began reaching out and asking whether they could use Wellspring to get yield on their treasury. The demand was consistent and strong. That feedback led us to expand the platform’s capabilities and formally launch Wellspring Institutional, a treasury management solution purpose-built for businesses.”

At the core of the platform is Wellspring’s automated treasury workflow:

Fiat funding through standard bank transfers into dedicated accounts

Policy-based conversion into stablecoins when appropriate

Segregated account structures for operational clarity

Efficient access to yield opportunities through a simplified treasury workflow

On-demand redemption back to fiat payment rails

This framework enables businesses to maintain governance standards while accessing programmable settlement and capital deployment infrastructure.

“Our focus has been on building secure, modular infrastructure aligned with institutional expectations,” said Slava Chabanov, Co-Founder and CTO of Wellspring. “Treasury management is evolving toward real-time liquidity, governed automation, and interoperability across financial systems. Wellspring is designed to support that transition.”

Wellspring believes the next generation of treasury management will be defined by unified workflows, intelligent routing of capital, and seamless interoperability between fiat and digital settlement rails.