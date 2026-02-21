UNICOS Launches V-Flash Eyeliner Stamp, Bringing One-Press Winged Liner to Busy Beauty Routines

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNICOS Beauty has launched the V-Flash Eyeliner Stamp, a new makeup tool designed to simplify one of beauty’s most time-consuming steps: winged eyeliner. Featuring a patented pressing mechanism, the product delivers a clean, symmetrical wing with a single press, reducing application time to just seconds.

The launch builds on the brand’s growing visibility across social media, following the viral success of UNICOS’ Freckle Pen and Eyelash Stamp, which have collectively generated millions of views on TikTok and Instagram. With the V-Flash Eyeliner Stamp, UNICOS continues to expand its lineup of tools aimed at making everyday makeup faster and more accessible.



The Appeal: Solving Everyday Beauty Frustrations with Intentional, Patented Design

For many women balancing work, family, and packed schedules, traditional winged eyeliner remains a daily challenge. Uneven lines, shaky hands, and time-consuming corrections often turn a simple step into a source of frustration—especially during rushed mornings.

UNICOS identified this common pain point as an opportunity to rethink how eyeliner is applied. “The V-Flash Eyeliner Stamp was developed by observing real routines and removing unnecessary steps,” a UNICOS representative said. “Our goal was to turn winged liner from a skill-based task into a repeatable, effortless action.” This approach aligns with the brand’s vision of creating ingenious beauty tools that make polished results accessible regardless of experience or time constraints.

Product Highlights: Where Patented Innovation Meets Practical Luxury

The UNICOS V-Flash Eyeliner Stamp isn’t just a tool—it’s a revolution in eye makeup, built on four key pillars of innovation that embody the brand’s “Simple. Speedy. Special” promise, elevated by proprietary design that sets it apart from conventional alternatives.



First, the PATENTED WINGED EYELINER IN ONE STROKE technology redefines convenience. Unlike traditional liquid eyeliners that require messy dipping, steady hands, and multiple corrective strokes, the V-Flash Eyeliner Stamp delivers a perfect, symmetrical wing with a single press. No guesswork, no smudges, no wasted time on touch-ups.



Second, the ERGONOMIC V-SHAPE HANDLE addresses a often-overlooked barrier to flawless application: comfort and control. Traditional eyeliner handles are often slippery or awkwardly shaped, leading to unsteady movements and uneven lines. The V-Flash’s unique, patented V-shaped design fits naturally in the palm, providing a steadfast grip that reduces hand fatigue—even during rushed mornings.



Third, TWO SIZES, ENDLESS LOOKS cater to the individuality at the heart of UNICOS’ brand ethos, with each size tailored to iconic makeup trends. Recognizing that beauty is deeply personal, UNICOS offers the V-Flash Eyeliner Stamp in 12mm and 15mm shapes, ensuring versatility for every occasion and style preference. The 12mm size is crafted for the coveted fox eye look—subtle, lifted, and effortlessly chic, perfect for office meetings, weekend brunches, or coffee runs. The 15mm shape, by contrast, is designed for bold cat eye glamour—sharp, dramatic, and head-turning, ideal for date nights, weddings, or concert outings.



Finally, WATERPROOF & LONG-LASTING durability ensures beauty endures from dawn to dusk, no touch-ups needed. “I tested it during a hike in Arizona’s 100-degree weather, and it didn’t budge—not even a little,” one fitness instructor shares. “As someone who’s always on the go, I don’t have time to touch up my makeup, so this level of longevity is a total game-changer.”

Organic Social Media Momentum

Like UNICOS’ previous flagship products, the V-Flash Eyeliner Stamp has already ignited organic buzz on social media, with mega creators boasting millions of followers volunteering to share their experiences. Early testers have posted tutorials and before-and-after videos that highlight the tool’s ease of use, racking up hundreds of thousands of likes and shares in weeks. This grassroots momentum is a testament to UNICOS’ approach: letting innovative, user-centric products speak for themselves, rather than relying on flashy advertising—a strategy that turned the Freckle Pen into a viral sensation with over 5 million TikTok views.



Sales Channels: Where to Find Your UNICOS V-Flash Eyeliner Stamp

For women eager to simplify their makeup routines with the UNICOS V-Flash Eyeliner Stamp, the product is now available exclusively through three trusted channels: the brand’s official website, Amazon, and UNICOS’ official TikTok Shop.



“UNICOS is more than a cosmetics brand—it’s a movement that celebrates what makes you different,” the representative adds. “We want our users to feel empowered not just by our tools, but by the community of women who share the same love for effortless, authentic beauty.”



Conclusion: Simplifying Modern Beauty

The UNICOS V-Flash Eyeliner Stamp reflects a shift toward beauty tools that prioritize simplicity, efficiency, and ease of use. By reducing application time and removing unnecessary steps, it allows users to achieve consistent results without added complexity.

As UNICOS continues to develop user-centric beauty tools, the brand remains focused on making everyday makeup more intuitive and accessible—helping users spend less time on technique and more time on self-expression.

About UNICOS

UNICOS is a next-generation beauty brand redefining simplicity through innovation and design. Founded on the belief that beauty should be “Simple, Speedy, Special,” the brand creates multifunctional, patented makeup tools that make beauty effortless yet expressive. From its viral Freckle Pen to the precision Eyelash Stamp and now the V-Flash Eyeliner Stamp, UNICOS empowers users to create unique, confident looks in minutes. More than cosmetics, UNICOS is a community that celebrates individuality and redefines beauty as uniquely yours.

Website: https://www.unicosofficial.com/

TikTok: @unicos.beauty.us

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/unicosbeauty/

Amazon: Search “UNICOS V-Flash Eyeliner Stamp”



