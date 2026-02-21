King of Diamonds Cruise: The Ultimate Neil Diamond Experience

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

February 7–14, 2027 | Celebrity Beyond

Set sail on an unforgettable premium cruise experience created exclusively for Neil Diamond fans! King of Diamonds – The Neil Diamond Experience, starring Rob Garrett & The Pretty Amazing Band, departs from Fort Lauderdale aboard the stunning Celebrity Beyond during an extraordinary week that includes Presidents’ Day, Valentine’s Day, and Super Bowl 2027.

Cruise Highlights

7-night luxury cruise with spectacular group rates

with spectacular group rates Ports of call include Bimini (Bahamas), Grand Cayman, Cozumel, and Costa Maya, Mexico

Multiple live concerts at sea by Rob Garrett, the world’s No. 1 Neil Diamond tribute artist

by Rob Garrett, the world’s No. 1 Neil Diamond tribute artist Exclusive meet-and-greets with Rob Garrett — photos welcome

with Rob Garrett — photos welcome Sea days designed for relaxation, celebration, and fan camaraderie







About the Show

Neil Diamond is one of the most beloved and biggest selling singer-songwriters in pop-rock history, with songs that have become the soundtrack of our lives. Though he retired from touring in 2018, his legendary live performance spirit lives on through Rob Garrett, universally recognized as America’s No. 1 Neil Diamond tribute artist.

Known worldwide as the “King of Diamonds,” Rob Garrett has spent over three decades dedicated to honoring Neil Diamond’s music. His award-winning show has sold out venues across the U.S., earned “Best Tribute Show in Las Vegas,” and continues to thrill audiences with stunning authenticity, passion, and energy.

A Las Vegas Legend

Over 45 years as a professional Vegas entertainer

as a professional Vegas entertainer Has performed at more venues in Las Vegas than any other tribute artist

Honored with “Rob Garrett Day” by the City of Las Vegas

by the City of Las Vegas Currently starring in the Las Vegas production, “King of Diamonds”, the only ongoing/continuous Neil Diamond tribute show in the world

Don’t Miss This Once-in-a-Lifetime Voyage

Music. Memories. Magic at sea.

Join fellow fans for an immersive celebration of Neil Diamond’s timeless music — performed by the very best — while cruising in luxury through the Caribbean.

This is more than a cruise. It’s a shared experience.

Booking Matthew Gordon Marji Beam 717 856-2646 727 455-4255 matthew.gordon@cruiseplanners.com marji.beam@cruiseplanners,com



Website: http://www.ventureoutvacation.com

For interviews contact

Wayne Bernath

wainbern@aol.com

702 497-3622

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0bea5e07-9472-4b90-a5f3-753004d7693f