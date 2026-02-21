Baltimore, MD, Feb. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jim Rickards is being recognized by Paradigm Press for his forecasting record after a series of high-impact political, financial, and macro developments unfolded in line with projections he outlined in advance.

The designation from Paradigm Press reflects his work analyzing structural changes tied to government policy, global power shifts, and financial systems—an approach that has defined his research for decades and continues to shape his latest national briefing .

Calls That Anticipated Major Turning Points

Rickards’ analysis has consistently centered on identifying large-scale developments before they became widely recognized.

Among the forecasts cited as part of his recognition:

Warning Ahead of the 2008 Financial Collapse

Rickards outlined rising systemic risk and the potential for a renewed panic phase before the full scope of the crisis emerged.

Projection of the 2016 Presidential Outcome

He publicly described a viable path to Donald Trump’s victory at a time when prevailing expectations pointed elsewhere.

Early Warning on Pandemic-Driven Financial Shock

Rickards identified how a global health event could rapidly trigger market instability prior to the historic downturn.

Hard-Asset and Resource Strategy Shift

He emphasized the strategic importance of gold, natural resources, and supply chains before geopolitical tension and industrial policy accelerated momentum in those areas.

Growing Federal Influence Over Financial Direction

Rickards repeatedly warned that policy decisions would increasingly shape financial systems—a theme that has since become central to national economic strategy.

These calls contributed to the recognition of his forecasting work.

Foundation in Intelligence and National Strategy

Rickards’ perspective is shaped by decades advising institutions connected to the CIA, the Pentagon, and the White House on matters involving financial preparedness, geopolitical risk, and economic security.

His career has placed him inside policy discussions tied to monetary systems, crisis planning, and global strategic competition.

This background informs his long-range analytical approach.

Research Platform and Reader Confidence

Rickards’ work appears through a financial research publisher focused on policy-driven analysis, geopolitical developments, and structural financial change.

The organization maintains a 4.8-star Google rating across more than 1,900 public reviews, reflecting strong reader engagement and trust in its research platform.

His analysis forms a central component of its macro-level research coverage.

Latest Briefing Points to Next Structural Shift

Rickards’ newest presentation expands on themes central to his forecasting record, outlining a developing policy-driven shift he believes could influence financial direction in the years ahead.

The briefing explores:

the role of federal strategy in shaping capital movement



geopolitical pressures affecting resources and supply chains



structural changes unfolding across financial infrastructure



long-term positioning tied to national priorities



The presentation continues his focus on identifying major developments before they become widely understood.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards has advised organizations connected to the CIA, Pentagon, and White House on matters involving economic risk, financial preparedness, and national strategy. An economist, attorney, and author, his work focuses on global finance, monetary systems, and geopolitical dynamics shaped by decades operating across policy and capital markets.

About the Publisher

The publisher produces newsletters, research briefings, and long-form commentary centered on financial strategy, geopolitics, and structural market trends. Its platform maintains a 4.8-star Google rating across more than 1,900 reviews and emphasizes analysis designed to help readers interpret long-term developments shaping financial direction.