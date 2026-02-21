Seedance2ai.online Launches All-in-One Seedance 2.0 Video Creation Platform With Free Tier for Global Creators

LOS ANGELES, CA, Feb. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seedance2ai.online today announced the public launch of its video creation platform built around the Seedance 2.0 model. The platform gives creators, marketers, and small business owners browser-based access to Seedance AI video generation, text-to-video and image-to-video, without installing software, managing API keys, or navigating Chinese-language interfaces.



That last part matters. Seedance 2.0 has been one of the most talked-about AI models of the month, but actually using it has been a headache for anyone outside China. The model sits behind platforms designed for domestic Chinese users, with interfaces in Mandarin, payment systems that don't accept international cards, and waitlists that move slowly. Seedance2ai.online was built specifically to solve that access problem.



Why Seedance 2.0: And Why Now



The Seedance AI model has been turning heads since mid-February for good reason. It generates 1080p video from text prompts or still images, with native audio baked into every clip, dialogue, ambient sound, music, all produced in a single pass rather than stitched together afterward. Independent benchmarks from Artificial Analysis ranked it among the top AI video models currently available.

But raw model quality is only half the story. A model nobody can access doesn't help anyone ship a TikTok ad or a product demo. That gap between "impressive technology" and "tool I can actually use on a Tuesday afternoon" is exactly where Seedance2ai.online sits.



What the Seedance2ai.online Platform Actually Offers

The workflow is three steps. Upload a photo or type a description. Set your resolution and aspect ratio. Hit generate. A finished clip shows up in minutes. No watermark. No branding stamped on your output.



A few specifics on what's included:

Text-to-video and image-to-video in a single dashboard. Upload one or two reference images and the Seedance AI model fills in natural motion between them.

in a single dashboard. Upload one or two reference images and the Seedance AI model fills in natural motion between them. Seven aspect ratios 16:9, 9:16, 4:3, 3:4, 21:9, 1:1, and auto-detect from your uploaded image. Vertical for Reels, widescreen for YouTube, square for feed posts.

16:9, 9:16, 4:3, 3:4, 21:9, 1:1, and auto-detect from your uploaded image. Vertical for Reels, widescreen for YouTube, square for feed posts. Resolution options from 480p to 1080p. The 720p tier hits a sweet spot for social content, fast generation, sharp enough for mobile screens.

The 720p tier hits a sweet spot for social content, fast generation, sharp enough for mobile screens. Clips up to 12 seconds. Long enough for a product reveal, a scene transition, or a scroll-stopping hook.

Long enough for a product reveal, a scene transition, or a scroll-stopping hook. Full commercial rights on Seedance Pro plans. What you generate is yours to use in client work, ad campaigns, or product listings.



No prompt engineering degree required. "A steaming cup of coffee on a wooden table, morning sunlight through a window" gets you exactly what it sounds like.



How to Get Started Seedance Pro

Three tiers are available at launch, but a free tier is open for anyone who wants to try Seedance AI before committing. No credit card required for signup.



Early users have included Etsy sellers turning product photos into short video listings, real estate agents building walkthrough clips from property stills, and freelance social media managers who need five pieces of video content a week but don't have a videographer on speed dial.



For more information or to start creating, visit https://seedance2ai.online .

Seedance2ai.online is an independent video creation platform offering Seedance 2.0, Seedance AI, and Seedance Pro video generation tools. The platform provides browser-based AI video creation with text-to-video and image-to-video capabilities for creators, marketers, and businesses worldwide.

