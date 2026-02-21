Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against PomDoctor and Vistagen and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of PomDoctor, Ltd. (NASDAQ:POM) and Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

PomDoctor, Ltd. (NASDAQ:POM)

Class Period: October 9, 2025 to December 11, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 7, 2026



The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company’s business, operations, and the true nature of its securities trading activity. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (i) that PomDoctor was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals; (ii) that insiders and/or affiliates used offshore or nominee accounts to facilitate the coordinated dumping of shares during a price inflation campaign; (iii) that PomDoctor’s public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price; and (iv) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



For more information on the PomDoctor class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/POM





Vistagen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN)

Class Period: April 1, 2024 to December 16, 2025



Lead Plaintiff Deadline: March 16, 2026



According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning its Phase 3 PALISADE-3 trial study of fasedienol, an investigational pherine candidate in development for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder.



On December 17, 2025, Vistagen issued a press release announcing that the PALISADE-3 Phase 3 study of intranasal fasedienol for the acute treatment of social anxiety disorder did not demonstrate a statistically significant improvement on the primary endpoint of change on the Subjective Units of Distress Scale. In pertinent part, defendants announced the trial did not achieve its primary endpoint and there was no treatment difference between fasedienol and placebo for the secondary endpoints.



Following this news, the price of Vistagen’s common stock declined dramatically from a closing market of $4.36 per share on December 16, 2025 to $0.86 per share on December 17, 2025, a decline of more than 80%.



For more information on the Vistagen class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/VTGN





